Ina Garten's Favorite Cheese For Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Is Ultra Bold

When it comes to coating the bread of your grilled cheese before you toss it in the pan, we've all heard the old butter or mayo debate (we're on team mayo — the simple swap makes grilled cheese taste like heaven). Ina Garten, however, takes it to the next level. She uses both butter and mayo to grease up each slice of the bread she uses for her grilled cheese, and she gives her grilled cheese a gourmet glow-up by adding a decent amount of Parmesan cheese to the mix as well. This gives the sandwich a crispy, crunchy, salty crust that hits your mouth before you get to the ooey-gooey extra sharp Vermont cheddar in the middle.

Garten also recommends using a panini press to make your grilled cheese instead of tossing it into a pan on the stovetop. It makes sense — a panini press ensures that every bit of the bread gets toasted and that your sandwich is evenly heated, so your cheese melts all the way through. Following Garten's grilled cheese tips can help to create an unforgettable, bold comfort meal that will have you returning to your panini press time and time again for more melty goodness.