8 Restaurants That Donate Leftover Food At The End Of The Day

Whether at home or from a restaurant, food waste is a total bummer. Fortunately, though, professional kitchens of all kinds can partner with companies to donate their leftover food at the end of the day. That is, of course, if they want to, and the state laws allow it (due to food and safety concerns, it can be tricky in some areas). Regardless, knowing which national chain restaurants have the humanitarian draw to donate their leftovers and effectively minimize food waste can help you use your purchasing power for good.

Some restaurants don't have the greatest reputation for food waste, like Raising Cane's, which allegedly tosses an excessive amount in the trash daily. However, other chain spots, such as Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, and more, are known for minimizing the unnecessary squandering of their ingredients. One of the ways they pull it off is to donate unused goods. So, if you're ready to start giving back to the community and use your mealtime money to fund companies with more humanitarian-centric goals, the upcoming establishments are ready not only to help but also to feed you and eventually your community along the way. After all, you can only minimize food waste so much in your own home — restaurants are the real places where excessive amounts of usable ingredients go into the garbage.