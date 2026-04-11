What Does McDonald's Do With All Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a major global crisis, and according to Feeding America, 29% of all food goes unsold or uneaten. This adds up to 94 billion pounds of wasted food every year. And while there are reasons why restaurants throw food out at the end of the day, it's still very frustrating — ideally, these leftovers should go to people who are hungry. However, McDonald's does its best to do the right thing by donating food items and unused ingredients to people who need it, though this can depend on location.

"We work with restaurants (both company and franchisee-owned and operated) and our supply chain to donate meals and excess ingredients to families in need," McDonald's explains in its food donation policy. But since there are thousands of McDonald's locations across 100 countries, this isn't always a straightforward process. However, the company and its franchisees take guidance from organizations that specialize in food donation knowledge, like Food Donation Connection (FDC) and The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN), to help with the matter. These organizations aid the restaurant in the redistribution of leftovers and efforts to reduce food waste.