What Does Chipotle Do With Leftover Food?

When you're standing in line at Chipotle, you see employees constantly making and restocking fresh food, loading up bins of rice, chicken, steak, pico de gallo, and more. While the Mexican-inspired chain is known for its fresh food, some locations inevitably make more than they can sell. But the answer to exactly what Chipotle does with its leftover inventory seems to be: It depends.

According to the restaurant chain's 2024 Sustainability Report, Chipotle donated more than 405,000 pounds of edible food through the Harvest Program run by Food Donation Connection, which allows restaurants to partner with local nonprofit organizations that distribute food to people in need. That being said, it still seems like quite a bit of food goes to waste at the end of each day, at least according to people who say they work at Chipotle on Reddit. Some items, like proteins and salsas, are refrigerated for use the next day. Other items, like chips, rice, beans, and vegetables, are often thrown away at closing each day. Alleged employee reports vary, with some saying that beans are actually saved for the next day. Some people claim that employees are actually allowed to take food home at the end of the day, but this policy seems to vary by store.