What Does Chipotle Do With Leftover Food?
When you're standing in line at Chipotle, you see employees constantly making and restocking fresh food, loading up bins of rice, chicken, steak, pico de gallo, and more. While the Mexican-inspired chain is known for its fresh food, some locations inevitably make more than they can sell. But the answer to exactly what Chipotle does with its leftover inventory seems to be: It depends.
According to the restaurant chain's 2024 Sustainability Report, Chipotle donated more than 405,000 pounds of edible food through the Harvest Program run by Food Donation Connection, which allows restaurants to partner with local nonprofit organizations that distribute food to people in need. That being said, it still seems like quite a bit of food goes to waste at the end of each day, at least according to people who say they work at Chipotle on Reddit. Some items, like proteins and salsas, are refrigerated for use the next day. Other items, like chips, rice, beans, and vegetables, are often thrown away at closing each day. Alleged employee reports vary, with some saying that beans are actually saved for the next day. Some people claim that employees are actually allowed to take food home at the end of the day, but this policy seems to vary by store.
How employees feel about Chipotle's handling of leftover food
Many people who claim to work at Chipotle have taken to Reddit to express their frustration with the chain's food waste. Some posit that fluctuating sales at their locations are partially to blame, as it's hard to prep food appropriately when the order flow can vary widely from one day to the next. Some say that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chipotle used to donate food to people in need. Other employees have chimed in to defend Chipotle's policy of throwing away most of its food at the end of the day, stating that food quality degrades overnight.
It's normal for restaurants to have leftover food at the end of the day, especially when items are fresh rather than cooked from frozen, and it's nice to see that Chipotle does a decent job of distributing leftover food to local communities. While there are certainly reasons that restaurants can't always donate leftover food at the end of the day, plenty of other restaurants also participate in the Harvest Program to help local people in need. For example, Olive Garden works with the Harvest food donation program to give its leftovers to nonprofit organizations, as does Chick-Fil-A, which makes good use of its leftover chicken. Anytime leftover food doesn't go to waste, it's a good thing. Hopefully, more restaurants follow suit.