What Some Starbucks Locations Do With Leftover Food Frustrates Fans

Nearly 48 million people live in households that are food insecure in the United States, and that includes more than 7 million children, according to the USDA. And per Feeding America, 38% of all food goes uneaten or unsold. That's 92 billion pounds of food that goes to waste every year in the United States. The USDA agrees, saying that somewhere between 30% to 40% of all food is wasted.

It's not a Starbucks secret that some employee videos are going viral for showcasing the amount of food that is wasted at their workplace. For example, this YouTube video shows a Starbucks employee loading up three Target shopping carts full of food that will be thrown away. Aidan Stockin, the employee in the video, claims this isn't a one-time thing or something that only happens at one location. He says he's worked at several Starbucks locations, and it occurs at all of them.

Then there are Reddit threads like this one that shows piles of pastries like croissants, cookies, and Starbucks cake pops that are meant to be thrown away as they went unsold for the day. The employee in the controversial post says there were about 110 pastries that were supposed to be binned, but they said how they couldn't do it. They instead bagged up as much as they could to give out to the unhoused in their community. So, are these videos and posts about Starbucks' food waste true? And if so, why isn't the company helping solve the food waste problem?