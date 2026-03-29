Here's What Happens To Chick-Fil-A's Leftover Chicken

Ever wonder what restaurants do with all the food that's left at the end of the day? While some places sadly throw end-of-the-day food straight into the dumpster, that's not the case for all eateries. The Chick-fil-A Shared Table program donates the food that's left in the restaurant before closing to local communities. The initiative works to connect Chick-fil-A locations with local organizations that feed people in need. From homeless shelters to after-school programs, many non-profit organizations benefit from Chick-fil-A's two-birds-with-one-stone approach to cutting down on food waste and serving those in need.

There are many reasons why restaurants can't always donate leftover food at the end of the day, including cost. Sometimes, it costs more for a restaurant to prepare excess food to donate than it does to simply throw it away. The nonprofit organizations that work with Chick-fil-A take it upon themselves to prepare the food handed over by the chain though — the restaurant even has a digital cookbook called "Extra Helpings" that has some of the recipes its nonprofit partners use to transform leftover Chick-fil-A food into something new. This means that employees at the restaurant aren't doing extra work, and local nonprofits are getting the food they need to serve people in need. Chick-fil-A isn't the only restaurant that's doing its part to help local communities. The Cheesecake Factory donates its leftover cheesecake (and other food) to local non-profits through Feeding America, and Olive Garden donates its leftovers through its Harvest food donation program.