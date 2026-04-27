The Unfortunate Thing That Happens To Leftovers At Raising Cane's

Unfortunately, food waste has become a big deal in the U.S. According to Recycle Track Systems (RTS) — a company that offers waste, recycling, and sustainability services to businesses — the United States discards more food than any country in the world. That's 120 billion pounds every year, or about 325 pounds of waste per person.

While some restaurants and grocery stores have taken steps to reduce food waste, others seem to be behind on this effort. Raising Cane's — one of Chick-fil-A's primary competitors — looks to be a bit wasteful when it comes to leftover food, at least if you're to believe current and former employees posting to Reddit. While Chick-fil-A donates leftover food at the end of each day to local organization, with employees even packaging the extra food before giving it away, that doesn't seem to be the case at Raising Cane's.

In the last year, Redditors have made comments about the amount of chicken tenders, french fries, and toast the chain throws away on a daily basis. One Redditor claimed, "I've seen huge bags of chicken fingers that go into the garbage because the breading isn't per company standards." And it seems that's just the beginning of some of the food waste issues at Raising Cane's.