The Best Beers To Use For Beer Can Chicken

When backyard barbecue season is on the horizon, it's the perfect time to find creative and unexpected ways to use your grill. Poultry is a classic barbecue staple, but when it comes to making flavorful chicken on the grill, the possibilities aren't limited to your standard wings, thighs and breasts. You can actually vertically slow-cook a whole chicken on the grill with the help of one additional backyard cookout staple: a can of beer.

This method is known as beer can chicken (or chicken on a throne, if you're fancy), and it's a total grilling game-changer, with roots in Louisiana and other serious barbecue locales. The technique is simple — the whole chicken sits atop an open can of beer over the heat of the grill, which allows the fat to drip down the bird as it drains and evenly cooks the skin, all while the steam from the can moistens the meat inside. Though the science behind this method is somewhat controversial — critics claim that its "steaming" abilities are overblown and possibly even dangerous — it's championed by many barbecue enthusiasts, including chef and champion pitmaster Christie Vanover of Girls Can Grill.

Vanover doesn't just stand by the beer can chicken technique, she has lots of expert ideas on exactly which beers will bring the best flavors to your dish. "Light beers are commonly used for beer can chicken, but there is a whole world of flavors to explore by pairing different seasonings with different styles of beer," she says.