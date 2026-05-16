The Ritter Sport Chocolate We Ranked The Absolute Best Of Them All
Ritter Sport chocolate bars always look premium. Their somewhat uncommon, square shape is eye-catching, their packaging often promises fancier-than-average ingredients like hazelnuts and praline, and they're typically more expensive than many of their checkout-lane counterparts. Ritter Sport bars also just seem continental, even if you don't know they're made in Germany, and sweets fans love some European chocolate. But not every Ritter Sport bar is as good as the last. So, Chowhound slaked its own confectionery craving with a taste test of 19 Ritter Sport varieties. And the brand's Milk Chocolate with Cocoa Mousse swept the rest to take the No. 1 spot.
Ritter Sport's cocoa mousse-filled milk chocolate bar was as close to heavenly as any candy can get. We found that the creamy interior mousse combined the complementary qualities of both milk and dark chocolate, and the milk chocolate encasement cradling every square made each bite almost otherworldly. It's the rare no-notes treat that can actually serve as a reminder that, sometimes, spending a little extra for quality is worth it.
How we ranked Ritter Sport's Milk Chocolate with Cocoa Mousse, and what to avoid
Ritter Sport provided the 19 bars we ranked in our taste test, so there was little danger of obtaining something that had been sitting around a grocery store or supermarket for an inordinately long time. That best positioned us to really drill down and determine whether each bar was truly performing as the most successful version of itself. That means, in part, that we were not chasing the fool's errand of comparing, say, white versus dark chocolate, but rather asking whether each offering was ideal in and of itself. And the creamy, dynamic Milk Chocolate with Cocoa Mousse filling best achieved that ideal.
Speaking of white chocolate, though, Ritter Sport's White Chocolate with Whole Hazelnuts came in dead last at No. 19. While we wouldn't exactly refuse another taste, it just wasn't terrifically creamy, and the hazelnuts were actually too large to be optimally user-friendly in this composition. It ultimately functioned as a reference point for folks who love to question whether white chocolate should even be considered chocolate at all. The Milk Chocolate with Cocoa Mousse filling did the opposite, confirming how delicious these flavors are in their most perfect form.