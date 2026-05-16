The Ritter Sport Chocolate We Ranked The Absolute Best Of Them All

Ritter Sport chocolate bars always look premium. Their somewhat uncommon, square shape is eye-catching, their packaging often promises fancier-than-average ingredients like hazelnuts and praline, and they're typically more expensive than many of their checkout-lane counterparts. Ritter Sport bars also just seem continental, even if you don't know they're made in Germany, and sweets fans love some European chocolate. But not every Ritter Sport bar is as good as the last. So, Chowhound slaked its own confectionery craving with a taste test of 19 Ritter Sport varieties. And the brand's Milk Chocolate with Cocoa Mousse swept the rest to take the No. 1 spot.

Ritter Sport's cocoa mousse-filled milk chocolate bar was as close to heavenly as any candy can get. We found that the creamy interior mousse combined the complementary qualities of both milk and dark chocolate, and the milk chocolate encasement cradling every square made each bite almost otherworldly. It's the rare no-notes treat that can actually serve as a reminder that, sometimes, spending a little extra for quality is worth it.