20 European Chocolate Brands Every Sweets Lover Should Know
If your love language is chocolate, you have to know about these European brands. While there are plenty of delicious options stateside, including our favorite chocolate bar that hails from San Francisco, there's something special and timeless about bars made with tried-and-true techniques.
Super smooth chocolate reigns supreme from many of these chocolatiers that trace their origins and special techniques back generations. Fortunately, you don't need to buy a pricey plate ticket to get your hands on some of the most delicious treats out there. Many are available at the grocery store or international food market, but you may need to order online for some of the rarest brands.
Many are still made in the same cities and towns where they began, although production has changed or expanded over the years. Regardless, you can count on these brands to use high-quality ingredients, including milk, cocoa, and add-ins. Special ingredients, like hazelnuts, caramel, and almonds add flavor and texture to many of these chocolates. You can also find classic milk chocolate or dark chocolate if you're more of a purist.
Ritter sport
Ritter Sport is a German chocolate brand was founded back in 1912. It started in Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt, Germany, and expanded to include sustainable cocoa farms in Nicaragua. The iconic square shape dates back to 1932, when the founders wanted to create a bar that could fit in a pocket.
There are a ton of flavors, including whole hazelnuts, strawberries, coconut, and more. If you want to try all of the different options, we recommend starting with the delicious milk chocolate with cocoa mousse filling, which earned the top spot on our own taste test ranking.
Each of the ingredients used are sustainable and the highest quality available, which helps these chocolates taste amazing and work in tandem with the environment and growers. Each one comes in a square package with breakable pieces so that you can enjoy a small bite or the entire bar.
Merci
Merci chocolates are made in Germany and come in a variety of flavors within a single package. Marzipan, dark chocolate mousse, hazelnut almond, and praline creme are just a few of the taste variations on the classic chocolate in the assortment. You can also get a box with just milk chocolate and creme-based flavors. Each little chocolate is just enough to get a taste, making it easier to try a few different options without committing to a big bar.
If you want to make this into a special gift, you can customize it with different flavors and personalize your chocolate with a special name or message on the cover — they're individually-wrapped and labeled with the flavor. Fortunately for those who love these chocolates, it's easy to find them at many grocery stores in the United States.
Choceur
Choceur is another brand that you can find at supermarkets around the world, but it hails from overseas. It came to the U.S. market in 2012 and it's availability in a variety of flavors — and even a few sizes, in some cases. You can find everything from classic milk chocolate and dark chocolate to specialties like truffles and strawberries. Most of the Choceur chocolates on store shelves come in bars, either large sizes or smaller packs.
This super smooth chocolate originates from Belgium and made with the same techniques developed years ago. Today, it is made in Germany using high-quality ingredients. However, it is one of the most budget-friendly, especially when you compare it to high-end boutique European chocolates that are made on a smaller scale.
Schogetten
You can get the German-origin chocolate bar Schogetten at many stores around the U.S. It comes in a variety of flavors, including classics, limited edition, and a Taste of the Year flavor each year. It was created in 1962 and uses Alpine milk from cows that live in the Alps of Europe. We tried a number of Schogetten chocolate bars in our Aldi chocolate taste test. You can find plenty of European chocolates at the budget-friendly retailer.
Each bar comes in bite-sized pieces, which makes it very easy to eat without worrying about breaking a larger bar apart. Popular flavors include crunchy peanut butter, chocolate with hazelnuts, and brownie bit chocolate. There is also a line of white chocolate flavors, which Schogetten calls "blonde."
Milka
You can rely on Germany to produce smooth chocolates, including Milka. This brand has been around since 1901 when it was produced in the Swiss alps by Swiss chocolate makers. Today, production is in Germany using the same techniques. The Alpine milk used in the recipe is so important that the Milka cow has become a symbol of the deliciously smooth chocolate.
This brand is recognizable by its light purple wrappings and labels. It comes in bar form, as well as plenty of fun, novelty shapes, such as bunnies around Easter and Santa figures at Christmas. You can find Milka in a variety of flavors, including collaborations with sweets like Chips Ahoy! and Oreo cookies. The white chocolate bar ranked high on our list of store-bought white chocolate brands.
Toblerone
Originally, Toblerone was exclusively made in Switzerland. The country is known for its smooth confections and considered to be the country that eats the most chocolate.
In recent years, however, it expanded production to include spots in Slovakia. For many years, the logo included the Matterhorn, the highest mountain in Switzerland. However, because a significant portion of manufacturing moved to Slovakia, it can no longer feature this Swiss landmark on its package.
Toblerone is one of the most recognizable chocolates, thanks to its unique triangular shape. It's made with smooth chocolate and crunchy nougat. This brand doesn't have nearly as many flavors as some others, but you can get milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate versions. It comes in a few different sizes, including a giant version that weighs almost 10 pounds.
Ferrero Rocher
Ferrero Rocher uses whole hazelnuts and dips them in super smooth chocolate, then adds a little crisp on the outside. They're easy to spot with a luxurious gold foil wrapping. You can get them in small containers of just three chocolates or larger packages in pyramid shapes and novelty packaging for holidays. You can also get chocolate bars, but it's the hazelnut chocolates that are the most popular and recognizable.
These tasty little chocolates trace their origins back to Italy. Today, there are multiple factories around the world, but they maintain strong ties to their native Italy. The brand began in 1982, giving it a much shorter history than some of the others out there, but it's stayed true to its roots since the beginning.
Cadbury
Cadbury is a popular chocolate brand that began in the United Kingdom. It's still a household name in the U.K., but expanded to markets around the world. Cadbury comes in creme eggs with sugary filling, caramel, and even chocolate creme. These eggs come to store shelves around Easter, but you can get other Cadbury chocolates throughout the year. Cadbury is behind the popularization of heart-shaped chocolates at Valentine's Day.
This brand began back in 1842, where it started as a popular drinking chocolate in England. Since then, it has expanded to include many other offerings, such as chocolate bars, creme eggs, and mini eggs. Cadbury chocolates tend to be very sugary, which will satisfy those with even the biggest sweet tooth. They come in large and small sizes, perfect for gifting or enjoying yourself.
MilkBoy
You can count on the Swiss to make smooth chocolate. MilkBoy has been around for over 100 years and originated in the picturesque Emme-Valley in the Swiss Alps. The cows traditionally went up the mountain to graze during the Spring and would return to the base of the mountain at the end of summer. This resulted in milk that made rich and luxurious chocolate, which is still a trademark of MilkBoy chocolate today.
Even the design on the packaging showcases Swiss artisans. The original paper-cut images were made by Esther Gerber, a Swiss artist. They're still made in Switzerland using the same traditional techniques that the brand has been using for generations. You can get milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and other styles, mostly in bar form.
Toggi
Toggi chocolates have a crispy wafer center that makes them different from the more traditional bars made by other brands. The creamy milk chocolate on the outside of the wafer stick is sweet and used as a thin layer between the wafers as well. Even though the texture of the treat overall is more crispy than smooth, the European-style chocolate used is still quite luxurious.
You can get them individually-wrapped, which makes them an ideal snack. There aren't a lot of flavor options beyond milk chocolate and you'll have to really search to find the dark chocolate or hazelnut chocolate versions. These aren't as widely available as some other brands of European chocolate, but they're worth the hunt, especially if you like a crispier chocolate bar.
Kinder
Kinder began in Italy in 1968 when founder Michele Ferrero started the chocolate company, and it's become a fun and beloved brand in the years since. These chocolates are still made in Italy and part of the Ferrero family of companies.
There are a few styles that fall under the Kinder chocolates. Kinder Joy eggs include chocolate hazelnuts, milk creme, and a toy, all in an egg-shaped package. There are plenty of different toys so collecting them becomes just as fun as enjoying the chocolate. While the Kinder Joy eggs are some of the most iconic treats from this brand, you can also get chocolate bars that have a similar milk creme filling. Kinder Bueno uses a hazelnut creme filling with a little bit of crisp from wafer, while Kinder Seasonal come in fun shapes.
Friis Holm
Friis Holm is a Denmark-based chocolate brand made with high-quality cocoa beans grown in Nicaragua. Each bar is made with single origin cocoa beans. It has a big focus on both taste and sustainability.
This chocolate bar is a bit harder to find and it's newer on the scene. The brand started in 2014 after seven years of development and a strong partnership with cocoa growers in Nicaragua from the beginning. It was originally produced with Rhone – Bonnat Chocolatier in France, but today is made completely on the Friss Holm premises.
These chocolates are not carried as widely and are more of a boutique brand. You may need to look at an international specialty foods store to find this one or order it online.
Riesen
Pronounced just like "reason," German-based candy Riesen has an intense chocolate flavor. Riesen is a tasty candy that is made in Germany. It is part of the Storck family of brands, which also includes Werther's Original. Each chocolate is made with chewy chocolate-flavored caramel and then coated in rich chocolate on the outside.
The firm caramel is very rich and lasts a long time, different from a more liquid-style caramel. The chocolate coating on the outside is closer to what you'd expect from a chocolate bar.
They don't come in bar form, but you can get various sized bags depending on how many Riesens you'd like. With such a delicious taste, we're guessing that most people find a good reason to enjoy more than one.
Neuhaus
For delicious Belgian chocolate, Neuhaus chocolate is definitely worth checking out. You'll have to look for it at specialty stores or order online, although Neuhaus is considerably more famous in its native Belgium. There are individual chocolates, bars, and gift boxes. There are plenty of seasonal and holiday favorites that are adorable with fun packaging as well.
The brand began in 1857. When Jean Neuhaus Jr. invented pralines in 1912, he filled chocolates with the treat and they became famous in Belgium. Eventually, the brand became an official Royal Warrant Holder, an honor given to companies recognized for their status in Belgium.
The cacao is grown in Ecuador, then taken to Belgium where all of the candies are still made. They're made in Brussels by master artisans skilled in making Belgian chocolate.
Leonidas
Leonidas is another Belgian-born chocolate brand that features smooth chocolate prepared using traditional techniques. They've been made in Belgium since 1913 but didn't come to the U.S. market until the 1990s. Today, you can order Leonidas chocolates online, which is the easiest way to get access to the widest selection of treats.
There are plenty of options, including classic assortments of individual candies and chocolate bars. Like many other brands, special collections are available during the holidays and seasonally. The chocolates are expensive, but made with high-quality ingredients. There are pralines as well if you want to try a true Belgian sweet treat. You can look at the specials to take advantage of deals or place a larger to order to get free shipping.
Maxim's de Paris
If you want a taste of Parisian gourmet, Maxim's de Paris confections are a great choice. The gift boxes are particularly chic and feature many iconic images from Paris. They include chocolates like truffles, pralines, and caramels, but you can also get chocolate-covered nuts, chocolate eggs at Easter, and chocolate hearts.
You can have gourmet chocolates from Paris shipped internationally, but if you're in the City of Light, stop by the Maxim's restaurant that started it all. It dates back to 1893 and has hosted many celebrities and featured in movies. If a plane ticket isn't in your budget, you can order online and get free shipping to the U.S. with orders over $100. The budget-friendly mystery bag is also fun and includes between $50 and $60 worth of treats for just $20.
Venchi
Try these Italian chocolates to get a taste of Mediterranean flavor. Venchi began in 1878 when 20-year-old Silviano Venchi started making chocolate in Turin, a city in the Piedmont region of northwestern Italy. The factory remains in Piedmont, and even many of the ingredients used — including hazelnuts and pistachios — are grown locally.
Venchi has a large collection of holiday chocolate gifts, including chocolate animals, Christmas trees, and gift tins full of tasty individually-wrapped chocolates. The packaging is as luxurious as the chocolates, making these an especially beautiful gift. As for a classic Venchi treat, try the Chocoviar, a soft chocolate or flavored filling surrounded by a chocolate shell and coated with chocolate crumbs.
If you're in New York, you can stop by the Venchi store to see a giant chocolate waterfall. However, online ordering can bring these tasty Italian treats to your doorstep, no matter where you are located.
Cartwright & Butler
U.S.-based Cartwright & Butler began in the 1900s when founders Jennie and Kathrine Adam started baking cakes in their kitchen in Yorkshire. Five generations later, the company is still run by the same family. While the cakes and baked goods are still delicious and in high demand, the brand expanded to include chocolates, alcohol, hot chocolate, and tea.
These treats come in hampers and tins, packaged as tasty gifts with embellishments like flowers, hearts, and intricate designs. There is a wide selection of holiday and seasonal shapes, including chocolate eggs around Easter, but you can also build your own gift set. Shipping is limited, so you may need to take a trip across the pond or look for a specialty foods store to find these chocolates.
Vigdis Rosenkilde
Based in Norway, Vigdis Rosenkilde is a newer chocolate brand that is committed to both delicious chocolate and sustainable production. The bars are made in Peru out of specially-chosen cocoa beans. True chocolate connoisseurs will love the attention to detail that goes into every step of production, as well as the detailed overview included in every package. You can learn all about the cacao growing conditions, harvest, and methods of production of each individual bar.
There aren't many choices, but the brand is still growing. The chocolate comes in dark chocolate of various intensities and using different types of cacao. Each one has a slightly different flavor profile, but all are very smooth and nuanced. These bars are for those who really love dark chocolate and can appreciate the slight variations from bar to bar.
Duffy's
Duffy's Chocolate uses single origin beans to make small batch chocolate. The brand doesn't have as long of a history as some others, beginning in 2010 following founder Duffy Sheardown's foray into chocolate-making.
There are milk chocolates, dark chocolates, and hot cocoa, plus flavored bars and gift collections. The focus of these chocolates is on the origin of the beans, with each bar labeled not only with the percentage of cocoa but also with the country where its beans were grown. Duffy's Chocolates use unique cacao varieties to create artisan candies that are meticulously made rather than mass produced.
If you fancy a trip and want to learn to make your own chocolates, Duffy's Chocolates offers classes that provide a glimpse into the process.