20 European Chocolate Brands Every Sweets Lover Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your love language is chocolate, you have to know about these European brands. While there are plenty of delicious options stateside, including our favorite chocolate bar that hails from San Francisco, there's something special and timeless about bars made with tried-and-true techniques.

Super smooth chocolate reigns supreme from many of these chocolatiers that trace their origins and special techniques back generations. Fortunately, you don't need to buy a pricey plate ticket to get your hands on some of the most delicious treats out there. Many are available at the grocery store or international food market, but you may need to order online for some of the rarest brands.

Many are still made in the same cities and towns where they began, although production has changed or expanded over the years. Regardless, you can count on these brands to use high-quality ingredients, including milk, cocoa, and add-ins. Special ingredients, like hazelnuts, caramel, and almonds add flavor and texture to many of these chocolates. You can also find classic milk chocolate or dark chocolate if you're more of a purist.