White Vs Dark Chocolate: What's The Difference?

Time stops once you reach the snack aisle in the grocery store and try to figure out which chocolate will become your snack-time accomplice. Real chocolate lovers know that you can't just grab any old chocolate, though. Without milk chocolate standing in as the well-received middle child of the chocolate trio, dark and white chocolate are left to reveal exactly how distinct they are. The rich intensity of dark chocolate is always a favorite treat for some but rarely appeals to those who prefer its whitened, milkier counterpart and vice versa. That's not even to get into the texture, quality, and caffeine content of each of these very different chocolate choices.

Everyone secretly knows which chocolate they like chomping on, but it's always worth knowing why these chocolates look and taste the way that they do. The differences branch out from the way that dark chocolate and white chocolate show up in baking practices to their characteristic texture and qualities. Whether you have a sneaky love for both or are devoutly team dark or team white chocolate, knowing the difference between these two popular chocolate types will elevate your chocolate game.