White Vs Dark Chocolate: What's The Difference?
Time stops once you reach the snack aisle in the grocery store and try to figure out which chocolate will become your snack-time accomplice. Real chocolate lovers know that you can't just grab any old chocolate, though. Without milk chocolate standing in as the well-received middle child of the chocolate trio, dark and white chocolate are left to reveal exactly how distinct they are. The rich intensity of dark chocolate is always a favorite treat for some but rarely appeals to those who prefer its whitened, milkier counterpart and vice versa. That's not even to get into the texture, quality, and caffeine content of each of these very different chocolate choices.
Everyone secretly knows which chocolate they like chomping on, but it's always worth knowing why these chocolates look and taste the way that they do. The differences branch out from the way that dark chocolate and white chocolate show up in baking practices to their characteristic texture and qualities. Whether you have a sneaky love for both or are devoutly team dark or team white chocolate, knowing the difference between these two popular chocolate types will elevate your chocolate game.
What to know about white chocolate
White chocolate is, hands down, the sweetest chocolate of the bunch. It is distinguished by its creamy texture and buttery taste, making it perfect for those looking for comfort in chocolate form. White chocolate is made from cocoa butter but doesn't contain cocoa powder or cocoa solids. This exclusion is why the jury has long been out about whether white chocolate should be classified as chocolate at all (it's one of the reasons why the FDA once ruled it out as chocolate altogether). The absence of cocoa solids means that it doesn't offer the traditional chocolatey taste or brown hue that milk and dark chocolate have. Cocoa butter is still responsible for that deliciously aromatic chocolate scent. It is best used for decorating cakes, candies, and baked goods and as a fondue for dipping strawberries since it melts well.
Being made only from cocoa butter means that it has a low caffeine content in comparison to other chocolates. High-quality white chocolate is usually yellow or cream-colored, which reflects the authentic color of cocoa butter. While the intensity, depth, and bitterness are a reputation dark chocolate proudly holds, white chocolate is known and loved for its mild taste, making it a perfect base for pairing with other bolder sweet and savory flavors like citrus fruits or nuts. If your dream chocolate bar is full of milky creaminess and less complex flavors, then white chocolate will always earn a space in your pantry over dark chocolate.
What to know about dark chocolate
Dark chocolate has been gulped, nibbled at, and enjoyed throughout the ages. It is made from cocoa solids, butter, and sugar, but unlike white chocolate, it does not contain milk solids. Dark chocolate is generally classified as starting at 55% of cocoa content. The higher the cocoa content, the more bitter or complex the chocolate is considered to be. Varieties of dark chocolate include bittersweet chocolate, which contains around 70% cacao content, and semisweet, which contains around 60%, but are both used in baking recipes, sometimes interchangeably due to their similar flavor profile. Sometimes, other ingredients like milk or oils are added to enrich the smooth texture of dark chocolate. The quality of dark chocolate depends on the type of cocoa bean used, but there are some tell-tale signs of low-quality dark chocolate to look out for. Unlike white chocolate, dark chocolate's robustness pairs well with other rich flavors like strong-flavored coffee or fruits like berries.
Another difference and potential advantage that dark chocolate has over white chocolate is its versatility. Dark chocolate is found in a variety of flavors ranging from floral notes, hints of coffee notes, earthy flavors, or even fruity notes, depending on where the bean is sourced. Dark chocolate is often seen as a delicacy (so much so that the rarest Ecuadorian dark chocolate can be sold for a lot of money). There are several ways that dark chocolate is used in kitchens all over the world, including sauces like mole in Mexico, gourmet desserts and truffles, gooey brownies, and hot beverages. You can even add dark chocolate to popcorn to elevate your movie-time snack.