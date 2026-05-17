Burger Boards Make It Easier To Build Exactly What You Want At BBQs

Do you ever have decision fatigue when it comes to selecting your favorite toppings for home-cooked burgers? After all, burgers are a versatile meal that can be dressed up or down with a whole host of flavorful toppings and condiments. Whether you're grilling your next round of burgers for an outdoor get-together or making a few for a simple weeknight meal, when you want to offer more variety in regards to toppings, build a burger board.

Instead of serving juicy beef patties with only the basics (think ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes), use burger boards to transform the process of dressing burgers into a fun, creative, and more personalized experience. The process is simple: Arrange your buns, sliced cheeses, various toppings, and a range of condiments on one large serving board. You can also set up several smaller serving boards to organize toppings based on type to break up lines at big gatherings. Come dinnertime, each guest can build their own burger with whatever fixings they're in the mood for.

Burger boards are especially beneficial at barbecues since you can use your grill to make much more than just the burgers themselves. For instance, place a cast-iron pan over your grill grates to prepare hot, savory toppings like caramelized onions, fried eggs, and bacon. At mealtime, serve any cooked toppings together on one smaller board and situate your buns, cheese, and chilled toppings and condiments on additional boards or platters. Feel free to get even more creative by adding a board of fried burger toppings like fried jalapeños and potato chips. You can even assemble a board of sweet ingredients for savory burgers with mango chutney, hot honey, and grilled pineapple.