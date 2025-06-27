Gordon Ramsay's Go-To Beef Blend For Juicy Burgers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your burger blend can be as simple as the ground beef they've got pre-packaged at the grocery store and still turn out a top-notch product. In general, as long as the fat content clocks in somewhere around the 20% mark, you avoid overmixing to stave off chewiness, and you determine patty doneness with a meat thermometer for an ideal finish, you'll be in business. But, to advance to the next level of grill mastery, you can also toy around with different cuts of beef to perfect your own signature burger blend.

Celebrity chef and curse word slinger Gordon Ramsay uses a combination of brisket, chuck, and short rib for "the most amazing burger," which he demonstrates in a YouTube clip. The chuck is the majority protein, accounting for about half of the mix, followed by 25% each of the brisket and the short rib. Chuck is the meat most commonly found in burgers and, if you used chuck alone, you'd end up with a very familiar flavor, indeed. Both it and the brisket are butchered from worked parts of the cow — the shoulder and the chest, respectively — so they're more vulnerable to toughness than some other cuts, but packed with beefy notes nonetheless. Short ribs are a little more forgiving, texture-wise, and together the trio creates a savory, substantial, moist burger that's worth performing a little arithmetic for.