How To Make An American Flag Snack Board With Just Aldi Ingredients

Every occasion needs a good cheeseboard, and there's no better way to celebrate a holiday than with a themed version. American patriotic holidays like Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day are filled with quintessential American foods like hot dogs, hamburgers, and apple pie, but the best way to fully embrace the patriotic spirit is with red, white, and blue. While that might mean upgrading a fruit salad or setting out coordinated popsicles, it can also mean crafting your usual charcuterie board into an array of stars and stripes. An American flag snack board, arranged with layers of red meats, white cheeses, and blue fruits, is a fun way to upgrade your usual appetizer go-to into something festive and fun. The best part? It can also be made using ingredients from the same store.

Aldi is having a moment, and it's largely because of the store's commitment to high-quality products for super-affordable prices. The German grocer keeps prices low by stocking shelves largely with its own, in-house product, minimizing the expense of keeping private labels on the shelves. This can take some getting used to for first-time Aldi shoppers, especially if you aren't sure what to look for. That's why I created this guide on which products to look for when building a patriotic snack board — so you can be ready for your next holiday gathering without needing to visit any other store. Prices may vary.