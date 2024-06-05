The 3-Ingredient Upgrade Your 4th Of July Fruit Salad Needs

As the Fourth of July rolls around, so do the summer potlucks and backyard barbecues. While fireworks might be the star of some shows, plenty of celebrations take place around the picnic table and the grill. From hamburgers, hot dogs, and bratwursts to apple pie, there are many quintessentially American foods worth enjoying on Independence Day. However, no warm weather gathering would be complete without fruit salad.

Refreshing and sweet, the summertime favorite is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of ripe, seasonal produce at the farmers' market, including peaches and cantaloupe. To embrace the holiday spirit, you can even put your patriotism on display by serving a red-white-and-blue selection of fruits – perhaps strawberries or watermelon (which can be cut into all kinds of shapes, even stars), bananas, and blueberries. But regardless of what produce you put in your special July Fourth fruit salad, there are three extra ingredients worth adding to take it from good to great: lime, honey, and ginger.

Since no savory salad is complete without dressing, why not whip one up for a sweet salad, too? When combined, lime juice, honey, and grated ginger can be stirred into a zesty condiment that enhances the taste and texture of fruits, drawing out their fresh flavors. Together, the ingredients can add a little something sweet, sour, and spicy to the dish so that each bite shines as bright as any festive sparkler. Luckily, upgrading your Fourth of July fruit salad with this simple dressing couldn't be easier.

