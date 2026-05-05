'If It Isn't Necessary, We Don't Do It' — The Strict Motto Aldi Uses To Produce The Best Food It Can

Multinational grocery chain Aldi is known for a lot of things. Its famed status as a discount retailer is probably the first thing that comes to mind, which it manages to maintain because around 90% of Aldi's products are house brands. The company keeps a keen eye on the ingredients that go into that massive number of proprietary items. The ethos "if it isn't necessary, we don't do it" does not just apply to its well-known absence of cart wranglers.

This motto gets at the things that matter most, including what you may or may not want to consume with your Nature's Nectar orange juice or Simms beef jerky. Those are just two of Aldi's private label products, which it promises to keep free from partially hydrogenated oils, added monosodium glutamate, and many synthetic colors. "Keeping things simple at Aldi comes down to one objective — giving you high-quality products while helping you save on groceries," its website further explains.

If you're familiar with any artificial food coloring, it's probably Red Dye No. 3, which the United States Food and Drug Administration banned in 2025 due to potential health risks. That, plus Red Dye No. 3's absence of nutritional value — and anything else besides its crimson hue — certainly slots it in that unnecessary category. Aldi actually cut the stuff, which has been known to appear in jerky varieties elsewhere, all the way back in 2015.