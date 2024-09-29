Before Store-Bought Milk Was A Thing, There Was The Milkman

Milk delivery and the milkman are back again, thanks to the effects that the COVID-19 virus had on mobility in society. That pesky virus did what no amount of nostalgia marketing featuring Rockwellian imagery could do: It pulled milk and dairy purchases away from weekly trips to the grocery store and put them back in the stomach of the delivery wagon.

"I think people forget how frequent food deliveries were in the late 19th and early 20th centuries," said food historian Sarah Wassberg Johnson. "Whether direct from grocers or via mail order services like Sears & Roebuck, people did get daily or weekly deliveries."

Things have changed since the old days of the milkman, of course. Amazon food deliveries are more common than those from Sears & Roebuck. Plastic or cardboard cartons of milk have replaced the glass bottles of old. That those deliveries included milk and dairy products at all is pretty impressive, given that man's earliest ancestors found the substance nearly indigestible.

But what was once incompatible with the human digestive system has become such an important food source that a whole system has been set up for the delivery, processing, and consumption of it. And for many of us, the milkman of yesteryear and today is the epitome this system, including industry advancements brought on by their jobs and the nostalgic feelings the millions of milk carriers have left in their wake over the decades.

