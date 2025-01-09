Here's How People Opened Canned Food Before The Can Opener Arrived

Nowadays, storing canned food and opening it up is a simple process: You grab your can opener from the kitchen drawer, place it on the can's side, squeeze the handle, and rotate the can. Believe it or not though, cans of food were around well before can openers. In fact, there's a gap of nearly 50 years between the invention of the can and the invention of the can opener. Cans first came about in early 1800s Europe (Napoleon was involved — more on that soon), but the first metal cans were expensive, difficult to produce, and made of a thick iron which required a hammer and chisel to pop open. Besides hammers, it was also common for soldiers to open canned meals using their bayonets, which was hardly a safe way to open cans.

Cheaper and smaller steel cans became easier to manufacture in the coming decades, and in 1858, an American named Ezra J. Warner invented a simple tool with two blades. One blade was for firmly holding the side of the can, while a small sickle sliced the top off and left a dangerously sharp edge. Thus, the first can opener was made, and while it was only marginally safer than a hammer and chisel, various improvements followed until the wheeled can opener you'd recognize was invented in 1920 by Charles Arthur Bunker.