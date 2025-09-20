15 Expert Approved Tips For Designing A Mid-Century Modern-Inspired Kitchen

When considering the design (and potential redesign) of a space, it's always helpful to look at the larger picture, rather than immediately zooming in and consuming yourself with the small details. Speaking broadly, mid-century modern kitchens are often recognized as airy, open spaces that prioritize earthy tones and natural wood. They're not the same as retro kitchens, which may have more kitsch elements and a more closed-in feel.

There are many ways that you can create height, dimension, and airiness within your space, though the methods you choose will depend largely on your space and your budget. "Floating shelves, staggered cabinet heights, and open cubbies provide layering, preventing the kitchen from appearing flat," says Todd Harmon.

If you are looking for a more modern take on this design, for example, you may want to install skylights or floor-to-ceiling windows to increase the amount of natural light streaming into your kitchen. You can also make your space look taller and incorporate more clean lines – like ditching upper cabinets for floating shelves — or opt for an open floor plan that allows your guest to see into your kitchen from the dining space. An indoor-outdoor feel can also be cultivated by introducing houseplants and greenery into your kitchen. Once you have this broad idea of the feeling and aesthetic you're trying to incorporate into your kitchen, you can start to zoom in and look at the smaller details.