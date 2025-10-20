The Old-School Coffee Maker Grandma Swore By Has A Hidden Flaw

If you love percolators, you aren't wrong. You may just enjoy the ritual or even be habituated to the taste. Maybe you enjoy that sort of "sitting around the campfire" effect, but really that just comes down to the fact that it's been exposed to too much heat and is a little burnt. Think of it like the coffee version of overcooked pasta –- yes, it's technically done and definitely edible, but it's not spaghetti at it's best.

Matt Woodburn-Simmonds had a couple of solutions to fix this issue if you're holding onto your percolator for dear life. "Grind [the beans at] French press grind or coarser and brew for maybe half the recommended time," he advised. A reduction in brewing time could be enough to take your percolator coffee from scorched and flat to smooth and drinkable. It's also good practice to pull the pot off the heat immediately once you hear "the perk" (that spluttering noise that tells you coffee is on its way).

If you are ready to trade in that nostalgia for some seriously good coffee, check out some of the best coffee makers on the market. But if you insist on staying loyal to grandma's favorite, that's fine too. Just keep one eye on the stove and don't let it go through too many cycles because the line between enjoyable and too bitter is much thinner than it may seem.