Where To Find The Best Breakfast Tacos In Austin
It's impossible to talk about one of Austin's most popular cuisines, Tex-Mex, without mentioning breakfast tacos. If there were an Olympic competition of Tex-Mex, then breakfast tacos would be Austin's contribution. Sure, you can make them on your Blackstone, but if you're planning a trip to Texas's foodie city, whether for 24 hours or more, you simply must know where to find the best breakfast tacos in Austin.
At their core, breakfast tacos are a classic combination of eggs and meat wrapped in a flour or corn tortilla. Over the years, this working-class morning food has become an object of fascination in its own right. Most mornings, places selling these little hand-held breakfasts in Austin are completely overrun with locals and tourists alike. Everyone seems to love breakfast tacos. "It's pretty much a cross-section of America... It's a pretty democratic taco — come one, come all kind of thing," Roberto Espinosa of Austin's Tacodeli told Eater Austin.
For our guide on the best breakfast tacos in Austin, we tried dozens in restaurants and taco trucks. We consulted locals and reviewed plenty of online publications. After consuming many kilos of eggs, potatoes, chorizo, beans, and guacamole wrapped in tortillas, we've developed our definitive list for the best Austin breakfast tacos.
Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop
A South Austin institution since 1962, Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop is family-run and entirely no-frills. The entrance is plastered with newspaper clippings and old photos, and the walls are painted a grimy, dark blue. But nothing overshadows the pastry counter in the counter, or the crowds of diners who stand by the door, dutifully waiting for their table. Nearly 70 years after it opened, Joe's Bakery remains as popular as ever, with the original owner's daughters and granddaughters still running the show.
In fact, Joe's Bakery holds a Michelin Guide listing, and the kind of neighborhood loyalty that takes generations to earn. "Everyone in Austin loves Joe's, and they've been serving up great Tex-Mex since the '60s," says Annie Brown Verdin, an Austin-based food, drink, and travel writer. "It's a familial affair ... and their no-frills bakery feels like a true reflection of 'old Austin.'"
The place gets packed quickly, so try to snag a spot at the long counter or a table early in the morning. They're also closed Mondays, but serve breakfast all day. Try a breakfast taco on their flour tortillas; special mention goes to the huevos Mexicanos and the migas. The conchas (a traditional Mexican sweet bread) are also worthy of a try. Verdin also suggests splurging for "one of the breakfast plates, if you have an appetite."
(512) 472-0017
2305 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
Mi Madre's Restaurant
Mi Madre's Restaurant is a longtime East Austin fixture with a devoted following. Since opening in 1990, it's received a number of accolades over the years, including being selected as one of the city's best breakfast tacos by the Austin Chronicle, or inclusion in Bon Appétit's definitive Austin breakfast taco ranking.
But what's most interesting about Mi Madre's is that, like some of our other favorite places, it was and remains a family affair. When Aurelio and Rosa Torres, affectionately known as Mr. T and Mama Torres, took a gamble on a small property for lease and turned it into a 10-seater restaurant, no one but the two of them could imagine the bright future ahead. Now, with two renovations under their belt and one of the most famous breakfast taco menus in the city, Mi Madre's can safely be called a homegrown success story.
This casual neighborhood restaurant has a sunny, dog-friendly patio (mind your etiquette), and serves breakfast until 3 p.m. every day except Monday, and dinner on Tuesday to Sunday. They also have a full bar menu, with a popular happy hour from Tuesday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
(512) 322-9721
2201 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
Veracruz All Natural
Veracruz All Natural has grown from a single East Austin food truck in 2008 to six food trucks, a cafe called Leona in Sunset Valley, and two sit-down restaurants (one in Austin and another in neighboring Round Rock). Founded by sisters Reyna and Maritza Vazquez, each location maintains a special vibe and identity.
The sisters are taking the dishes they grew up with in Veracruz, Mexico, and transforming them into breakfast tacos, lunch offerings, and natural juices that everyone in the city can enjoy. As such, they have become examples in the immigrant community and local trendsetters when it comes to what is considered a good breakfast taco. There's a reason that Austin Monthly readers have been choosing Veracruz All Natural as Austin's best breakfast taco for over five years.
Veracruz's most well-known breakfast taco is undoubtedly the migas taco, not to be confused with chilaquiles. It's a messy, saucy, and delicious combination of scrambled egg with pico de gallo, chopped fried tortillas, tomatoes, onions, Monterey Jack, fresh cilantro, and avocado, wrapped up in a taco and tinfoil. Paired with one of the sisters' fresh organic juices, it's a full meal in itself and a great way to start a morning. The hours vary by food truck location, with outdoor seating available at all locations.
Multiple locations
Granny's Tacos
If getting your breakfast tacos out of an ambulance is part of your ideal morning routine, then you need to head straight to Granny's Tacos on East 7th Street. In 2016, Maria Rios Vega, a Guanajuato native, and her husband, Armando Vazquez, decided to take their dreams on the road, literally and figuratively, by buying an old ambulance and outfitting it with a kitchen to serve as a taco truck.
Today, Granny's has expanded to open a cantina and full dining room alongside the original truck. The menu here stands out for its unique protein options, like turkey sausage, and its late-night hours, which go on until 2 a.m. on weekends. All the tortillas, salsas, and sauces are made from scratch, and you'd be foolish not to order a side of mole or nachos alongside your breakfast tacos. Order the chilaquile taco with the salsa verde, corn chips, chicken, onion, and cheese, described by The Texas Monthly as "a fine example of how almost everything ends up in a tortilla," or build your own from a series of choices.
(512) 701-4000
1401 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
Tacodeli
Austinites love their traditional breakfast tacos, but Tacodeli is proof that there's a big appetite for unique and innovative tacos as well. Having been around since 1999, this taco chain has grown across Texas, yet it remains as popular and dedicated to a quality- and ingredient-first ethos as when it had just one branch.
Anyone quick to dismiss Tacodeli after its expansion would be making a big mistake. It was rated in first place by Foursquare users on Business Insider's list of the 50 Best Tacos in America, and remains beloved by food writers and diners. The Otto taco in particular, with its combination of refried beans, bacon, avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese, was described by one food writer to "rock my world... [combining] in my mouth to form a taste profile heretofore unknown to me." Try it with a dollop of the Salsa Doña, a creamy jalapeño sauce created by former employee Bertha "Doña" Gonzalez.
Tacodeli founders Roberto Espinosa and Eric Wilkerson were inspired by Espinosa's childhood in Mexico City when they opened their first restaurant. Breakfast tacos have been there alongside more traditional Mexican offerings since the start. They now have several locations in Austin and others throughout the state, but they continue to put the community first and push the envelope with their monthly specialty taco combinations. The original Spyglass location remains a favorite, with the South Lamar and North Lamar locations close behind. Breakfast tacos are served until 11 a.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends.
Multiple locations
Tamale House East
Stepping into the garden of Tamale House East just may feel like stepping into another world. Designed by daughter Carmen Vasquez-Valera and presided over by the matriarch Diana Vasquez-Valera, this world is one of cacti and overgrown plants naturally curling in on themselves, of Mexican kitsch furniture, and of the all-knowing eyes of artist Frida Kahlo watching you from countless self-portraits. If it feels like a world where a touch of magical realism is served with your breakfast tacos, you just might be onto something.
The ordering is done via a QR code, but you'd be well advised to strike up a chat with the staff, or if you're lucky on a slow morning, chef Diana herself. If you do so, you'll discover that Tamale House has been a family operation for four generations since it opened in 1959, based on Carmen Vasquez's recipes. What started as one restaurant has expanded and contracted, moved locations, and passed through several familial hands until finally settling in its current home in East Austin.
Today, the beautifully designed hacienda-style space with garden seating is known for its breakfast tacos, with Diana's favorite, the egg, cheese, potato, and bacon, being a common choice. Dining here feels like more than just dining at a restaurant, thanks to the meticulous care and maintenance of the Vasquez-Valera family. Keep in mind that Tamale House is open exclusively on weekends, serving breakfast only on Saturday and Sunday.
(512) 495-9504
1707 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
Tacos Guerrero
Tacos Guerrero occupies a bright orange taco truck in a modest corner next to a gas station on Pleasant Valley Road, and if you weren't looking for it specifically, you might drive right past. For any serious breakfast tacos lover, that would be a genuine loss.
Since 2014, owner Yolanda Guerrero has been rolling handmade tortillas and grinding fresh salsas every morning. Over the years, word of her work has spread far enough that Austin Monthly, Texas Monthly, and the Austinot consistently name it among the city's best.
Order the birrio tacos here, though the bistec and carnitas are also highly recommended. The one thing to ladle generously is the molcajete salsa, which is made, as the name suggests, in a volcanic stone mortar. At about $4 a taco, but accepting only cash, this is one of the best-value breakfasts on our list.
www.instagram.com/tacosguerreroatx
(512) 939-2308
96 N Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX 78702
Comadre Panadería
The line outside Comadre Panaderia on a Saturday morning tells you everything you need to know about how quickly chef Mariela Camacho has become one of Austin's most talked-about names. The daughter of Mexican immigrants, a former punk musician, and a professional baker with nearly two decades of experience, Camacho opened her bakery in 2023 thanks to a successful GoFundMe campaign. Two years later, she was named the Food and Wine Best New Chef for 2025.
These days, this small Cedar Avenue bakery has become a destination for more than just Camacho's inventive conchas and croissants. For many in that weekend line, breakfast tacos are the main reason for coming. The flour tortillas are handmade, and the fillings rotate weekly. You'd be hard-pressed to make a wrong choice here, except if you show up too late. Comadre is open only Thursday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and popular items sell out fast.
1204 Cedar Ave, Austin, TX 78702
Methodology
Coming up with a definitive list of something as central to Austin's identity as breakfast tacos is no small task. The risk of getting it wrong — and drawing the ire of passionate taco loyalists — is always there. For our list of the best breakfast tacos in Austin, we started with a pool of more than 20 local spots gathered from the past five years of local publication rankings, along with restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation.
We then spoke to a couple of Austin-based food writers and asked dozens of locals, from hotel staff and food service workers to passersby on the street and even nearby diners, for their choices. We personally visited and tasted some of the recommendations, four of which made it to our list. For the rest, we required positive coverage across multiple independent sources, all of which had to be current within the last few years. We did not seek out, nor did we consider, Google, Yelp, or TripAdvisor reviews.
In our list, we sought to include both long-standing institutions and newer arrivals. When evaluating in person, we prioritized food quality above all, also paying close attention to handmade ingredients, freshness, atmosphere, and price. It's important to note that this list is not a strict ranking. We have no clear preference for one taco truck or taqueria over another, and the selections are presented in a loose, neighborhood-style flow rather than a numbered order. We hope that this list helps guide, rather than limit, your culinary explorations of Austin's incredible breakfast tacos scene.