The Ingredient Hack That Takes Breakfast Tacos To The Next Level

Like the ultimate breakfast burrito, tortilla egg tacos are deceptively easy to make. All you need are eggs, your choice of tortilla, your favorite taco ingredients, and a frying pan. One content creator, Alfredo Garcia, demonstrated the technique on TikTok to his 1.5 million followers.

The key to this method is using oil to crisp the tortillas before cracking your egg and adding it to the pan, which gives them more crunch than simply warming them in the pan. Adding water is also extremely important as it creates steam that helps the eggs cook evenly over the tortilla when the pan is covered. This is great advice for making perfect eggs in general, and just 2 teaspoons of hot water can help prevent overcooked edges and ensure a consistent cook.

Although Garcia uses just leftover salsa roja with his egg tortillas, you can go as big and bold as you want with toppings, including cheeses, veggies, and breakfast meats. Some versions of this dish even call for scrambling the eggs instead, adding them and the toppings to the pan together omelet-style, and topping the eggy mixture with a tortilla.

While nonstick pans are the best for frying eggs because nothing will stick, you can use a stainless steel skillet with the proper prepping. To prep a stainless steel pan, preheat it until water beads up on the surface. Then add your fats, such as oil and butter, and some salt. When your pan starts to smoke, you can add your tortilla and eggs without worrying about sticking.