The Ingredient Hack That Takes Breakfast Tacos To The Next Level
Tacos are one of the most beloved dishes on the planet, and Stateside, Mexican food is soaring in popularity. Naturally, their prominence has led to the creation of many different taco styles, from regional breakout stars like Tijuana's quesabirria and Mexico City's al pastor to viral ones like the egg and tortilla combination breakfast taco that's found plenty of fans on social media, as three-ingredient Dalgona coffee did in 2020.
Like breakfast burritos, this breakfast taco is highly customizable and can be packed with your favorite ingredients. It is also super easy to make, so even on mornings when you're really tired or in a rush, you can quickly whip one up with no hassle. While this internet-favorite breakfast treat can be made in many ways, the one constant between recipes is using a tortilla and eggs to create a perfectly fused crispy shell that hold all your fillings. Bound together by the heat, the egg and tortilla give this dish a whole new compelling dimension.
Tips for cooking the perfect egg tortilla breakfast tacos
Like the ultimate breakfast burrito, tortilla egg tacos are deceptively easy to make. All you need are eggs, your choice of tortilla, your favorite taco ingredients, and a frying pan. One content creator, Alfredo Garcia, demonstrated the technique on TikTok to his 1.5 million followers.
@freddsters
Tortilla Eggs 🔥 #asmr #foodie #cooking #mexican #breakfast #tortilla #egg #salsa #freddsters
The key to this method is using oil to crisp the tortillas before cracking your egg and adding it to the pan, which gives them more crunch than simply warming them in the pan. Adding water is also extremely important as it creates steam that helps the eggs cook evenly over the tortilla when the pan is covered. This is great advice for making perfect eggs in general, and just 2 teaspoons of hot water can help prevent overcooked edges and ensure a consistent cook.
Although Garcia uses just leftover salsa roja with his egg tortillas, you can go as big and bold as you want with toppings, including cheeses, veggies, and breakfast meats. Some versions of this dish even call for scrambling the eggs instead, adding them and the toppings to the pan together omelet-style, and topping the eggy mixture with a tortilla.
While nonstick pans are the best for frying eggs because nothing will stick, you can use a stainless steel skillet with the proper prepping. To prep a stainless steel pan, preheat it until water beads up on the surface. Then add your fats, such as oil and butter, and some salt. When your pan starts to smoke, you can add your tortilla and eggs without worrying about sticking.
The best toppings for egg tortilla breakfast tacos
One of the best things about this viral breakfast hack is that you can add almost anything and combine flavors from around the world. Tailoring these tacos to the tastes of everyone in your family couldn't be easier, and the possibilities are nearly endless. That said, there are some favorite ingredients that people online seem to favor.
Commonly used varieties of cheese are shredded Colby Jack, Monterey Jack, and mozzarella. However, you could add traditional Mexican varieties like queso fresco, cotija, or Oaxaca cheese. Some creators on TikTok also like using feta, especially when combined with baby spinach for a Mediterranean flavor.
Avocado and cilantro are go-to veggies, as are tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. However, if you like your food hot, you can always amp up the spice with some jalapeños, poblanos, or habaneros (just watch out for seeds).
Any breakfast meat will do for protein, including sausage, bacon, diced ham, and chorizo. You can then top it off with any number of things, including salsa verde, siracha, crema, chipotle mayo, guacamole, or even refried beans. Seriously, egg tortillas have so many possibilities that you can really let your culinary creativity shine every time you make them.