Make The Best Breakfast Tacos On Your Blackstone. You Just Need This Easy Tip
There aren't many ways to start your morning any better than with some scrumptious breakfast tacos. There's practically an unlimited number of options to customize your tacos, including adding some extra-umami power and even switching up your tortilla shells to another breakfast staple — but many people completely overlook how you actually make the tacos themselves. However, with your trusty Blackstone at your side, some game-changing breakfast tacos are attainable if you simply switch up your method of preparation.
Most of the time, you might go on autopilot when making your breakfast tacos — just prep your ingredients, cook your eggs, warm your tortillas, and combine everything when you're ready to serve. But when you're using your Blackstone, take a page out of your smashburger cookbook and combine the scrambled eggs, cheese, and tortilla all at once and flatten all of this onto your griddle. This way, you'll get a crispy, almost-broiled cheese and a beautiful amalgamation of your tacos' ingredients.
How to make smashed breakfast tacos
It's a little bit of a lie to call these smash-tacos or something similar, since you're not really using this smashburger technique for the same purpose as you would for a hamburger. Rather, it's a method to marry your eggs and shells together in a way that amps up your breakfast tacos in a way you may not have thought of before. With this in mind, delve into this simple but effective technique, and don't be alarmed if you completely change the way you make breakfast tacos from here on out.
First things first, you need to make sure that your Blackstone grill is properly seasoned. From there, just add a bit of oil and crack your eggs onto some designated spots large enough to house one tortilla each (you'll be using one egg per taco). Give that egg a little stir and add some cheese if you want to get that melty dairy in your creation. From there, you just top this sizzling mixture with a tortilla and use a flat implement to press (aka smash) your tortilla into the cooking egg. Instead of adding scrambled eggs to tortillas, now you can simply fold the tacos into themselves and add your extra ingredients afterwards, eliminating one step and adding even more deliciousness.