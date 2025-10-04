Make The Best Breakfast Tacos On Your Blackstone. You Just Need This Easy Tip

It's a little bit of a lie to call these smash-tacos or something similar, since you're not really using this smashburger technique for the same purpose as you would for a hamburger. Rather, it's a method to marry your eggs and shells together in a way that amps up your breakfast tacos in a way you may not have thought of before. With this in mind, delve into this simple but effective technique, and don't be alarmed if you completely change the way you make breakfast tacos from here on out.

First things first, you need to make sure that your Blackstone grill is properly seasoned. From there, just add a bit of oil and crack your eggs onto some designated spots large enough to house one tortilla each (you'll be using one egg per taco). Give that egg a little stir and add some cheese if you want to get that melty dairy in your creation. From there, you just top this sizzling mixture with a tortilla and use a flat implement to press (aka smash) your tortilla into the cooking egg. Instead of adding scrambled eggs to tortillas, now you can simply fold the tacos into themselves and add your extra ingredients afterwards, eliminating one step and adding even more deliciousness.