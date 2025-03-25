What To Eat With 24 Hours In Austin, Texas

2024 brought new energy to the State of Texas as eager chefs received long anticipated calls from Michelin telling them to prepare themselves — Texas would be the 8th US State featured in the famed guide. Austin has been abuzz for years now as one of the fastest-growing cities in the US. It's well known for its booming live music scene, refreshing swimming holes, and with the arrival of Comedy Mothership in 2023, it now boasts a lively comedy scene to boot. Between "keeping it weird," and frequent sightings of famed Austin native Matthew McConaughey, the capital of the Lone Star State has something for everyone, but for foodies, it's a paradise.

Austin is renowned for juicy brisket, smoky barbecue, and — being a border state, its incredible Tex-Mex food scene. There's no shortage of restaurants, trucks, taco stands, and street vendors to choose from. I worked in Austin as a cook, learning the trade secrets to smoking perfect brisket, as well as a tour guide showing visitors around to Austin's most enticing food, drink, and entertainment destinations. Use this guide of local recommended destinations to maximize your time in The Live Music Capital of The World.