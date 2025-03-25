What To Eat With 24 Hours In Austin, Texas
2024 brought new energy to the State of Texas as eager chefs received long anticipated calls from Michelin telling them to prepare themselves — Texas would be the 8th US State featured in the famed guide. Austin has been abuzz for years now as one of the fastest-growing cities in the US. It's well known for its booming live music scene, refreshing swimming holes, and with the arrival of Comedy Mothership in 2023, it now boasts a lively comedy scene to boot. Between "keeping it weird," and frequent sightings of famed Austin native Matthew McConaughey, the capital of the Lone Star State has something for everyone, but for foodies, it's a paradise.
Austin is renowned for juicy brisket, smoky barbecue, and — being a border state, its incredible Tex-Mex food scene. There's no shortage of restaurants, trucks, taco stands, and street vendors to choose from. I worked in Austin as a cook, learning the trade secrets to smoking perfect brisket, as well as a tour guide showing visitors around to Austin's most enticing food, drink, and entertainment destinations. Use this guide of local recommended destinations to maximize your time in The Live Music Capital of The World.
Start your day the Texas way
There's no more appropriate way to start off your Austin food tour than with a Texas-shaped waffle from The Driskill hotel's 1886 Cafe & Bakery. This iconic landmark has been open for 139 years, and, given its age and storied past, it's a popular stopping point for ghost story walking tours. Order your waffle with berries and cream, or the Southern way with a piece of crispy fried chicken and sunny side egg.
After your breakfast, you can head just down the street to Neighborhood Cafe for their signature Tiramisu Latte or a Turkish Spice Mint Tea. If it's not too early, you may even catch a live band playing on the stage at Friends right next door. For sustainably sourced coffee and fresh juices, check out Revolución and try one of their unique specialty drinks, like the "Chagacino" mushroom latte, a smoother caffeine alternative, or a "Nube" latte made with ube. Cuvee Coffee , just off Rainey Street is also an excellent stopping point for refreshing cold brew or their popular espresso martini. You can even take your drinks to go and enjoy a scenic walk along Lady Bird Lake. Head across the bridge to South Congress to get a photo at the iconic "I love you so much" mural spray painted on the side of Jo's Coffee and enjoy an Iced Turbo, one of their signature drinks.
Mex your Tex
Austin is renowned for its Tex-Mex, although these dishes aren't to be confused with Cal-Mex. One of the best places in the city to indulge in second breakfast runs on wheels: Vecinos Tacos, run by second-generation chef Manuel Rodriguez and partner in crime Jon Escamilla, is serving up an impressive menu of breakfast Tex Mex that will linger on your mind for years to come. Try the breakfast tostada with chorizo, chilaquiles with chicken, or the chef's personal favorite: deshebrada (shredded beef) with egg and cheese on homemade flour tortilla.
South of Vecinos, you'll find Granny's Taco's newly opened dining room. Indulge in the El Vaquero breakfast burrito or a few of their specialty tacos, any number of which are sure to catch your eye. Juan in a Million is another excellent stopping point for a delicious Mexican breakfast. Try the migas — a Mexican classic of eggs scrambled with pieces of tortilla and an array of other mouth-watering ingredients. Fajitas are another Tex-Mex staple, or, you can stretch your stomach with the Don Juan El Grande breakfast taco.
For those who don't eat animal products, Vegan Nom Tacos has you covered. Visit their food truck park in East Austin, which has a variety of trucks serving totally vegan food, including burgers, tacos, salads, coffee, and dessert.
Snack away your day in East Austin
Head to the other side of I-35 to historic East Austin for some of the city's best in restaurants, nightlife, and country dancing. The Quickie Pickie has everything you need, but the best time to go is after 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or after 2 p.m. on the weekend for the dinner menu, which features the must-try Tacos Payasos, a flour shell stuffed with flavorful ground beef and deep fried, then topped with shredded lettuce and cheese. Don't miss the variety of incredible hot sauces by the door. They also offer a robust breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu alongside a variety of sweet treats and beverages that can be taken to go or enjoyed on the patio.
For incredible pastries, look no further than Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop on E Caesar Chavez, which offers a display of incredibly well-executed pastries. Try a NY-style bagel with a garlic herb schmear, a tantalizing chocolate chip halva cookie, or a flaky Kougin Amann. If your sweet tooth still isn't satisfied, continue on to the 100% gluten-free bakery OMG Squee (which you may have seen featured on Netflix's "Queer Eye") for beautifully decorated mochi donuts.
For an almost cartoonish beer that is sure to catch attention on your Instagram story, look for Domo Alley on E 6th Street for a Japanese Kirin Ichiban lager. Choose a flavored liqueur to add to your beer (Mango, ginger, or vanilla), which is then topped with frozen beer foam for both dramatic and delicious effects.
Taste Texas tradition with mind blowing brisket
Lively debates occur about the true origins of brisket, which has been influenced by both Spanish vaqueros and Jewish holiday traditions. In fact, it's such a Texan topic that Texas A&M teaches a course on it. You can't talk about barbecue in Austin without talking about Franklin's, the highly awarded and famously visited Austin staple since 2009. Turns out tailgating isn't just for football; long lines begin to form as early as 7 a.m. as the smells of the smoker intensify. Crowds pass the time waiting for doors to open by downing beers pulled from well-stocked coolers.
Micklethwait Barbecue is another Bib gourmand-awarded joint, and they've just graduated from a food truck to a new brick-and-mortar. Their brisket is delicious, but they also offer more unique options, such as pulled lamb, and are especially known for their incredible pork ribs and beef short ribs. Try a three-meat plate with two sides for only $26, and don't miss out on their distinctive sides, like citrus beet salad, jalapeño cheese grits, seasonal cucumber, green apple salad, and lemon poppy coleslaw.
The newly Michelin-starred La Barbecue is not to be missed either, with a spicy jalapeño sausage that isn't for the faint of heart. Their brisket is a truly beautiful thing: tender, succulent, and full of flavor. Choose from their selection of house made pickles, which are perfectly designed to cut through the richness of their incredible meats.
Buckle up for bold flavors
Once you've tried traditional Texas brisket, you may find it difficult to leave, which is exactly the sentiment shared by the pitmaster at KG Barbecue, whose first taste of brisket was so powerful it caused him to uproot from his hometown of Cairo and move to Austin. The marriage of Egyptian flavors with Texas smoke is a beautiful combination, so it's mouth-watering. It's been visited by Action Bronson of "F***. That's Delicious." The turmeric rice bowls are a must-try, topped with a salad of candied nuts, cucumber, and pomegranate seeds, along with your choice of meat. You can't go wrong with any of the meats here, although if you've already had brisket elsewhere, try mixing it up with kofta, lamb chops, or incredible lamb bacon ribs; you won't find their unique signature seasoning anywhere else in Austin.
If your taste for big flavor still isn't satisfied, continue on to Canje. Named after the national bird of Guyana, this beautifully designed space offers elevated Caribbean cuisine. Try the jerk chicken, wild boar pepper pot, flaky roti, and Guyanese black cake for dessert.
Fill in the cracks with cool treats
Everything's bigger in Texas, including the portion sizes. If you need a break from meat-heavy plates, there's no better snack to cleanse your palate and fill in the cracks of your stomach than Jim-Jim's water ice, conveniently located on Old 6th Street. From March until October, you can enjoy their astoundingly long list of house-made flavors and find their truck by Barton Springs. Sweet Frida also offers creamy yet dairy-free Italian ice that is more reminiscent of Oaxacan Nieves. The mango flavor will surprise you with small pieces of fresh fruit, and don't hesitate to try a blue raspberry or passion fruit lemonade.
Other great locations for gelato and snow cones include Avalanche, which serves Texas-sized snow balls and Kessho, which offers ube gelato and black sesame cookies. For a cool treat with some richness, head to Black's Barbecue, one of Austin's oldest barbecue joints, to try their unique candied brisket ice cream.
Find your second stomach at Sweet Sensi
Truck vendors in Austin aren't just limited to food; if you take a walk down East 6th street, you may notice some dispensaries on wheels selling all sorts of marijuana-infused concoctions and treats. There are even vending machines on the sidewalk offering pre-rolled joints. For a cozier atmosphere, check out Sweet Sensi Dispensary downtown, where you can recline on the sofa or in a bean bag while sipping on a strawberry basil cannabis-infused cocktail. Choose from an almost Willy Wonka like selection of infused candies, chocolates, and tasty beverages that are sure to help you find a second appetite and continue your food tour.
If you'd prefer an expertly crafted cocktail without the THC, head just a few blocks up the street to Saturn Cocktail Bar, which offers happy hour all day Saturday, or from 4-7 p.m. on weekdays. For delicious drinks that keep you sober, look no further than Wee's Cozy Kitchen, which offers Penang lime juice and the lesser-known green Thai tea, made from jasmine tea and pandan (a green herb that can be compared to vanilla in flavor).
Explore the newly minted Michelin list
Michelin awarded 7 stars and 15 bib gourmands awards to restaurants in Austin in 2024, making clear what locals have been saying for some time: Austin's food scene is one to be reckoned with. Head to Pasta|Bar for an impressive 11-course, $235 tasting menu of scratch-made pasta and perfectly cooked meats. Barley Swine is a more affordable tasting menu option at just $125, where you can enjoy pig face carnitas and 30-day dry-aged beef. Head to their website to book the first reservation on Sundays and receive $30 off the tasting menu. Other esteemed restaurants receiving stars include Hestia, with a tasting menu of $195; Craft Omakase, which offers an impressive 22 courses exhibiting Japanese culinary excellence; and Olamaie, which offers classic à la carte Southern fare like Texas-raised Wagyu beef.
For an equally filling experience that doesn't break the bank, visit one of the bib gourmand-awarded restaurants that offers incredible food at a more affordable price. Kemuri Tatsu-ya has an intriguing menu of Japanese-Texas fusion that you're unlikely to find anywhere else. The hot pockets here will redefine your impression of the term: fried tofu skins are stuffed with chopped brisket, smoked Gouda, and wasabi aioli and topped with a crunchy piece of cheddar. If you're feeling adventurous, order the monkfish liver from their menu of exotics and rarities. Its creamy texture is the fish version of foie gras.
See life through wine-colored glasses
Austin is known for being the home of Tito's Vodka and the Lone Star beer, but they also have great options for wine, whether you're looking to buy bottles or sit and sip.
Freddos in South Austin offers $3 mimosas on Sundays, and its spacious Victorian home and large patio are the perfect place to kick back and relax on the weekend. Wink Wine Bar + Restaurant has been serving the community consistently for two decades. At happy hour (4:30-6 p.m. daily), you can enjoy half off their bar food menu. If you're more of a DIYer, enjoy self-pour at Wanderlust, which also puts on drag brunches and has a speakeasy wine cave.
In recent years, natural wine has been a hot topic, and Austin boasts several natural wine bars and eateries offering great selections. At The Meteor you can sit and snack with a glass, or purchase bottles. LoLo has exactly the aesthetic you'd hope for in a natural wine bar, and if you've been wanting to try orange wine, this is a great place to do so. At Golden Hour, you can arrive as early as 8 a.m. on the weekends and order from the breakfast menu or stay for dinner and peruse the bottle selection.
Search for secret passageway speakeasies
Speakeasy lounges date back to the Prohibition era, when you really had to "speak easy" about the local joints offering up inebriants, or they might get shut down. They are renowned across the US for their sometimes ominous intrigue, and seeking out some of Austin's famed hidden passageways can make a night on the town feel like a treasure hunt.
A great starting place is The Firehouse Lounge , just off Dirty 6th. The entrance isn't too hard to find (hint: it's not the elevator), and you're likely to meet an interesting crowd from around the world as this bar is connected to Austin's only remaining backpacker's hostel. Make sure you strike up a conversation with the outgoing bartenders here — they'll be able to offer you essential information for your next destination. Just a block away from Firehouse you'll see a sign that really takes you on blast from the past: Floppy Disk Repair Co., a bar hidden in plain sight, although you won't be able to see anything through the blacked-out windows. Take your time perusing their menu of creatively named and beautifully executed beverages.
If you're ready to come prepared with a reservation, check out the inconspicuously located Small Victory, and don't miss one of Austin's oldest brothel-turned-speakeasy: Midnight Cowboy (previously referred to as the "Midnight Cowboy Modeling Oriental Massage."
Hit up 6th Street for late night eats
It wouldn't be a night in Austin without a visit to the legendary Old 6th street, which Austinites fondly refer to as "Dirty 6th." Here, you can ride mechanical bulls, dance to live music and choose a watering hole from a seemingly endless selection. If all that two steppin' and bull ridin' works up your appetite, never fear; the late-night eats are definitely here. Casino El Camino's is not only a great spot to order a Lone Star beer and kick back, they also offer up some juicy three-quarter pounder, perfectly seasoned burgers. Order a side of sweet potato waffle fries to round out the order. If you haven't quite had your fix of flavorful meats, check out Taqueria de diez for some al pastor shaved fresh off the trompo, or enjoy a not-so-common Mexican classic of nopales (cactus).
While you're out around 6th street, catch a free comedy open mic at Shakespeare's or Creek and Cave and see what the up-and-coming talent has to offer. The Red River Street Food Truck Court is here to serve the late-night crowds from 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, this diverse collection of food trucks offers something for everyone, from gourmet grilled cheeses to samosas to bratwurst.