Preparing cocktails for a party can be an exciting challenge, with visions of beautiful, multicolored drinks being happily sipped by your guests. The reality can often be different, however, as many cocktail recipes have a long list of ingredients that need to be carefully balanced to craft the perfect drink.

For those situations where you fancy a cocktail but don't have time to practice your mixology skills, there are cocktail recipes, both classic and modern, that contain just a handful of ingredients and require very little effort. These 4-ingredient recipes focus on pairing a few key flavors that work well together, without you needing to head to the grocery store for a long list of obscure ingredients.

From old-time classics like the Sazerac to modern creations such as the Paper Plane, this list of easy cocktail recipes has something for every palate. Whether you prefer a dry cocktail to sip slowly before dinner or a rich coffee flavored-drink to pair with dessert, we've got you covered. Let's take a look at 10 4-ingredient cocktails that are as refreshing as they are easy.