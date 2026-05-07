Never Break This Rule At Conveyor Belt Sushi Restaurants

Restaurant etiquette differs around the world, and in Japan, some of it might catch foreigners by surprise, as they might not have even given certain customs a second thought back home. Specifically at conveyor belt sushi spots — or kaiten sushi — once you touch the plate on the conveyor belt, it's immediately considered yours and cannot be returned. Additionally, even when you're done with your plate, the conveyor belt is not the place to put it. Evidently, these customs are due to hygienic concerns.

Your first time at a conveyor belt sushi restaurant might feel overwhelming. There are a lot of choices passing by in front of you, which makes it tempting to grab every plate that catches your eye. While you can do this, make sure that you're completely set on eating each dish you claim, and that you don't plan on returning it. Ordering the wrong thing at the restaurant is a disappointing experience no matter where you're eating, so take some time to think about what you're really craving before you dive in. Generally, this rule applies to conveyor belt sushi restaurants whether or not they're in Japan.