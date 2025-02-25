The American Restaurant Etiquette That Is Considered Extremely Rude In Japan
It is our responsibility to respect our hosts' cultural norms and traditions while visiting another country. Learning everything we can about what is and isn't accepted not only shows our esteem, it also reflects well on ourselves. Case in point, tipping in restaurants is a welcome, if not obligatory practice in the U.S., but in Japan it's considered impolite and even insulting to both servers and their employers.
Although attitudes are slowly changing, American restaurants have officially operated under a tip credit system since 1966, which allows owners to pay servers well below the minimum wage (as low as $2.13 per hour) – a system that arose as a way to limit pay for black and female employees. Because of this antiquated system, servers often rely on tips to earn a living wage, even though many people in the U.S. see it as a way to show appreciation for exemplary service. Americans visiting Japan will often try to tip restaurant employees with this understanding in mind, but inadvertently, they're doing more harm than good.
Resist tipping in Japan
In Japan, restaurant employees embrace a concept called omotenashi, an idea that embraces hospitality at its core through selflessly caring for customers and anticipating their needs without expecting reward. Japanese employers and employees take pride in offering impeccable service, to such an extent that American visitors are bowled over, reaching for their wallets to show their appreciation, but it's best to resist the temptation.
Giving extra cash in Japan for goods and services you've already paid for can be uncomfortable and even offensive, as it implies they aren't already well-compensated, an insult to your server and their employer. If you're planning a visit to Japan and intend on dining out (or seek any services), follow the general rules of fine-dining etiquette, learn some tips on eating sushi the correct way, apprise yourself on things to know before ordering sake, and don't tip! Just smile genuinely, bow, and thank your server for a delicious meal by saying: Gochisousama deshita!