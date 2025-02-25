The American Restaurant Etiquette That Is Considered Extremely Rude In Japan

It is our responsibility to respect our hosts' cultural norms and traditions while visiting another country. Learning everything we can about what is and isn't accepted not only shows our esteem, it also reflects well on ourselves. Case in point, tipping in restaurants is a welcome, if not obligatory practice in the U.S., but in Japan it's considered impolite and even insulting to both servers and their employers.

Although attitudes are slowly changing, American restaurants have officially operated under a tip credit system since 1966, which allows owners to pay servers well below the minimum wage (as low as $2.13 per hour) – a system that arose as a way to limit pay for black and female employees. Because of this antiquated system, servers often rely on tips to earn a living wage, even though many people in the U.S. see it as a way to show appreciation for exemplary service. Americans visiting Japan will often try to tip restaurant employees with this understanding in mind, but inadvertently, they're doing more harm than good.