How To Avoid Ordering The Wrong Thing At A Restaurant

When you dine out, cook, and pore over culinary science as much as we do, you learn a thing or two about how to make the most out of every meal. This applies to casual food cart fare, the corner bistro, and the world's most highly regarded restaurants alike. When you're spending money and time, not only for sustenance but for an experience, you want to make it count. The most critical rule to follow when ordering at a restaurant is to actually feed your true appetite. It seems obvious, but it can be hard to quiet ancillary factors that might otherwise influence your choice.

For example, Gage & Tollner is an outstanding chophouse in New York City. It's one of the top restaurants in town, and although it has a proficiently well-rounded menu, it's mostly famed for its excellent steaks. But there's also fried chicken listed among the strips, ribeyes, T-bones, and porterhouse cuts. If the chicken catches your eye but you can't shake the steak mindset, you'll cheat yourself out of the unmatched satisfaction of getting what you want. Gage & Tollner's fried chicken also happens to be perfect, but the same principle applies even with less certain bets. Do not be afraid to zag. This might contradict some of our more concrete guidelines, but it's the most momentous tenet of dining.