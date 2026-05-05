5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Culver's Burger

Culver's, the iconic fast food brand that originated in Sauk City, Wisconsin, is famous for its decadent ButterBurgers, rich custard, and made-to-order meals. The chain boasts that its meat is never frozen and sources the majority of its milk products from Wisconsin dairy farms — one of those important yet unexpected Culver's facts that fans might not be aware of. The restaurant consistently receives high praise for its burgers and its signature buttered, toasted buns, but with some fine-tuning, you can enhance your experience.

Among the available choices are the original ButterBurger and the classic ButterBurger Cheese, plus more involved offerings like the Mushroom & Swiss Burger and the Wisconsin Swiss Melt. Many of the chain's more than 1,000 locations also sell a rotating limited-edition option. (As of April 2026, it was the Colby Jack Pub Burger, featuring the namesake cheese, crispy onions, an everything-flavored bun, and spicy mayo infused with A1 steak sauce.) With so many choices (not to mention the option to add more than 10 different kinds of toppings), ordering at Culver's can be tricky. Luckily, there are lots of ways to tweak your burger for an even better bite the next time you visit the chain — and some won't even cost you anything extra.