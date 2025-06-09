The April Fool's Day Joke That Resulted In One Of Culver's Bestselling Items Ever

Not every April Fools' Day prank is a success for major food companies. Lipton once played with customers' hearts with the "Rest in Peach" announcement that its peach tea flavor would be discontinued (thankfully, it wasn't), and McDonald's once angered its Australian audience with false promises of a "McFry" burger for the holiday. However, some April Fools' Day pranks are a spark of accidental genius, whether people get the joke or not.

The beloved Midwestern fast food chain, Culver's, decided to participate in some April Fools' festivities in 2021 with the teased release of an item called the "Curderburger." A picture of the item was posted to X with a caption reading, "One big Wisconsin Cheese Curd under a lightly buttered, toasted bun. Isn't it beautiful?" And beautiful it was. Customers flooded the comments with requests to make this April Fools' burger a reality.

Culver's didn't expect such an uproar of approval for the burger, as the concept was just a big fried cheese curd between two buns, but fast foodies were dead serious about getting their hands on it. Thousands of comments and an online petition later, the fast food chain was feeling the heat. What started as an April Fool's joke soon became a fan favorite item at Culver's.