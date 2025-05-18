10 Unexpected Facts About Culver's

Whether you're sitting down for a hearty ButterBurger and crispy, golden crinkle cut fries or just popping through the drive-through for a fresh, creamy scoop of frozen custard, there's so much to enjoy about Culver's. Heck, everything down to Culver's root beer is delicious. The beloved fast food chain celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024, and in the past four decades the business has continued to expand its footprint and its menu.

Despite the chain's openness about its ingredients and origin, there are still some pretty interesting and unexpected facts that you probably don't know about the Wisconsin-based chain. Below are 10 fascinating tidbits for you to ponder the next time you head to your local Culver's. They might just illuminate the history behind your ButterBurger or fish fry or even give you a greater appreciation for that delicious dish of custard that Scoopie Token got you. Let's dig in.