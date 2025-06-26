The Culver's Grilled Cheese Hack That Adds A Crispy Twist
Culver's is already a must-stop this summer for some of Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food burgers or frozen custard on a hot day. There's more on the menu, though, than just these signature items. Don't skip over the cheese curds, soft pretzels, and really good root beer. And if that wasn't enough motivation to drive through, Culver's own official TikTok account, @culversrestaurants, is showing customers firsthand how to get creative and hack some of the menu items together to elevate them even more. For example, the restaurant's TikTok recently featured someone who had a craving for both grilled cheese and chicken tenders, but couldn't decide. So, the video shows her putting chicken tenders directly on her grilled cheese, resulting in the ultimate crispy twist on a fast-food sandwich.
If that sounds pretty delicious, know that you can customize the crispy grilled cheese and chicken tender combo even more using some of the other items on the sides menu. Read on below to learn how.
@culversrestaurants
What's your favorite Culver's menu hack? Comment below! #Culvers #ChickenTenders #GrilledCheese
More grilled cheese toppings to try
In the TikTok video, the grilled cheese already looks like it's filled up with toppings. And it turns out that's because you can order it with the works. Available toppings include standbys like tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mustard, or ketchup. But you can also order your sandwich with thick-cut bacon, mushrooms, grilled onions, and jalapeños. If you're also placing an order for chicken tenders to put on the sandwich, you might also want to consider topping it with the buffalo chicken tenders instead, making your grilled cheese both spicy and crunchy to boot.
Looking for more to round out your meal? Any Culver's sandwich can also be turned into a value basket, which comes with fries and a drink. If you want to get even more creative, don't miss out on the Culver's poutine fries hack for a Canadian twist.