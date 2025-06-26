The Culver's Grilled Cheese Hack That Adds A Crispy Twist

Culver's is already a must-stop this summer for some of Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food burgers or frozen custard on a hot day. There's more on the menu, though, than just these signature items. Don't skip over the cheese curds, soft pretzels, and really good root beer. And if that wasn't enough motivation to drive through, Culver's own official TikTok account, @culversrestaurants, is showing customers firsthand how to get creative and hack some of the menu items together to elevate them even more. For example, the restaurant's TikTok recently featured someone who had a craving for both grilled cheese and chicken tenders, but couldn't decide. So, the video shows her putting chicken tenders directly on her grilled cheese, resulting in the ultimate crispy twist on a fast-food sandwich.

If that sounds pretty delicious, know that you can customize the crispy grilled cheese and chicken tender combo even more using some of the other items on the sides menu. Read on below to learn how.