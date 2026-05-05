9 Best Airport Restaurants Across The US, According To Reviews

Chef Creole Seasoned Kitchens has seven locations around Miami, but the one rated the highest — 4.8 stars with more than 1,300 reviews on Google Maps — is at Miami International Airport. This fast-casual Caribbean spot tends to be where even the knowledgeable flight attendants go for a quick bite in between flights.

You can't get oxtail at just any restaurant, but some locals go to the airport just for that alone. Chef Creole is located in the central terminal, concourse E, and is accessible before going through security. That means even people without a plane ticket can enjoy a meal there. In fact, one five-star reviewer went through security twice after realizing there was nothing on the other side that stacked up. "Delicious food and giant portions! Flavors are amazing. Never had such good quality food at an airport and we are well traveled and have been to many airports!" the diner said on Google Maps.

Hailed by some as the best airport food ever, Chef Creole serves up plates of fried shrimp, fish, oxtail, and so much more. The jambalaya and jerk chicken seem to be fan favorites here, along the fried plantains. Arguably even better than the food itself may be the prices. People tend to agree that $20 here is more than enough to feed two people. "I missed my connection due to weather and I wasn't even mad because I found out this gem was here in the airport. What!! It is SO good," one reviewer said on Google Maps. "Everything was so tasty. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. Wow wow."

chefcreole.com/store

(305)-899-2729

Miami International Airport, 2100 NW 42nd Ave, Miami, FL 33142