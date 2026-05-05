9 Best Airport Restaurants Across The US, According To Reviews
Airport restaurants get a bad reputation for having underwhelming food and overwhelming prices. And that's pretty accurate for the most part! Most counter-service spots at airports around the country are designed to get people in and out as quickly as they can with as little overhead as possible. But there are some diamonds in the rough. Some spots actually serve restaurant-quality dishes. No promises that they aren't also exorbitantly expensive, but at least you're getting a better bang for your buck.
In searching for some of the best airport restaurants in the country, I used my own experience mixed with online reviews to discover where other travelers actually enjoyed eating. We've all been burned by the $20 ham sandwich and $7 bottle of water. But every so often — if you're lucky — you find an airport restaurant that isn't just designed to keep you from getting hangry until you arrive at your final destination. So next time you're traveling, keep an eye out for any one of these nine fantastic airport restaurants around the United States.
1. Native by Nyesha at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles
Native By Nyesha is a casual American restaurant at Los Angeles International Airport, owned and operated by Top Chef fan favorite Nyesha Arrington. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this award-winning restaurant was recognized in 2024 by the Airport Experience Awards as the Best Local Inspired Restaurant–Large Airports, according to Airport Experience News. It also finished as a runner-up in 2024 and 2025 for the Best Airport Grab-And-Go Food in the Readers' Choice Awards by USA Today 10Best.
The hotspot near Gate 33A in Terminal 3 is the best place to grab a bite if you need to eat during a long layover (if your stay is longer, check out these restaurants I always take my friends to when they visit Los Angeles) One rave review on Yelp calls Native By Nyesha "a diamond in the desert of crappy airport industrial food at LAX airport."
Highlights from those leaving Yelp or Google reviews include the pork belly tacos, stuffed with grilled pineapple and avocado. This particular dish is so popular that Native by Nyesha also has a breakfast version, subbing the pineapple for scrambled eggs and crispy potatoes to serve with the pork belly.
1 World Way, Los Angeles, CA 90045
2. Federal Hill Italian Eatery at T.F. Green International Airport in Providence
You'll find some of the most historic restaurants in Rhode Island in the Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence, where authentic Italian food is plentiful. That culinary skill recently spilled over into the local T.F. Green International Airport with the opening of Federal Hill Italian Eatery.
First open for business in September 2025, this airport restaurant has maintained a near-perfect score of 4.8 on Google Reviews. Located in the south concourse near gates seven and eight, Federal Hill Italian Eatery boasts hearty and comforting dishes that will leave you satiated for even the longest of flights. Granted, the flights departing from this small international airport are never that long.
One reviewer, a bit of an expert as a restaurant owner herself, gives kudos to the owners of Federal Hill Italian Eatery. "The meatball app felt like I was at our own restaurant," she says on Google Maps. "Sauce was spot-on as well." Other dishes worth mentioning are the Caesar salad, which one person says was the best they've ever had, and the grilled chicken sandwich paired with seasoned fries. If you're particularly hungry at T.F. Green, try out the specialty Venda Three Cheese Stuffed Shells or the Chicken Parmesan Grinder, a New England style sandwich on a massive ciabatta roll.
grovebayconcessions.com/federal-hill
2000 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886
3. Kelly's Roast Beef at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston
While it doesn't qualify as one of the most historic restaurants in Massachusetts, Kelly's Roast Beef is a cultural icon in the Bay State with eight locations (one is on New Hampshire). The location on the second floor of Terminal B at Boston Logan Airport, similarly, serves up some of the best roast beef of your life. "The balance of flavors was perfect and the bread was toasted to perfection," said one customer on Google Maps. "I wasn't going to leave a review but that sandwich single handedly changed that. I don't even like barbecue sauce normally."
Opening its first restaurant in 1951, Kelly's has had plenty of time to perfect its recipe. You can't go wrong with the classic roast beef sandwich on a sesame seed bun, but then again — how often do you get the chance to enjoy it alongside lobster at an airport? When in Boston, do as the Bostonians and order Kelly's Surf & Turf combo: a roast beef sandwich and 4-ounce lobster roll stuffed with local North Atlantic lobster. If you share half of each sandwich with a travel partner, it actually ends up being a pretty affordable airport option, too.
Other New England classics on the menu include the clam chowder, served in a warm and hearty white broth perfect for those cold Massachusetts evenings. Other customers swear by Kelly's cheeseburger, topped with pickles, bacon, and cheese.
(617) 416-7862
Logan Airport, 1 Harborside Dr, Boston, MA 02128
4. Chef Creole Seasoned Kitchen at Miami International Airport in Miami
Chef Creole Seasoned Kitchens has seven locations around Miami, but the one rated the highest — 4.8 stars with more than 1,300 reviews on Google Maps — is at Miami International Airport. This fast-casual Caribbean spot tends to be where even the knowledgeable flight attendants go for a quick bite in between flights.
You can't get oxtail at just any restaurant, but some locals go to the airport just for that alone. Chef Creole is located in the central terminal, concourse E, and is accessible before going through security. That means even people without a plane ticket can enjoy a meal there. In fact, one five-star reviewer went through security twice after realizing there was nothing on the other side that stacked up. "Delicious food and giant portions! Flavors are amazing. Never had such good quality food at an airport and we are well traveled and have been to many airports!" the diner said on Google Maps.
Hailed by some as the best airport food ever, Chef Creole serves up plates of fried shrimp, fish, oxtail, and so much more. The jambalaya and jerk chicken seem to be fan favorites here, along the fried plantains. Arguably even better than the food itself may be the prices. People tend to agree that $20 here is more than enough to feed two people. "I missed my connection due to weather and I wasn't even mad because I found out this gem was here in the airport. What!! It is SO good," one reviewer said on Google Maps. "Everything was so tasty. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. Wow wow."
(305)-899-2729
Miami International Airport, 2100 NW 42nd Ave, Miami, FL 33142
5. Tortas Frontera at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago
Tortas Frontera is often hailed as one of the top airport restaurants in the country, making it onto best-of lists on USA Today and GQ Magazine. Each of its three locations around O'Hare has a slightly different menu, but you can grab a delicious meal and a drink, as more fast-casual restaurant chains are offering alcohol.
This Mexican-inspired sandwich shop prides itself on sourcing all of its ingredients from local farmers and providers. Created by award-winning chef Rick Bayless, Tortas Frontera is an offshoot of his famous Frontera Grill, a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurant in Chicago's River North neighborhood.
"Rick Bayless has brought cuisine to the airport," one five-star reviewer on Google Maps said of their tasty meal. Hungry travelers at O'Hare tend to love the Chipotle Roasted Chicken Torta, a classic sub sandwich available at all three airport locations — near Gate B11 in Terminal 1, near Gate K4 in Terminal 3, and near Gate M18 in Terminal 5. Another widely available fan favorite snack is the Chips and Guacamole Fully Dressed with cilantro, onion, bacon, serrano peppers, pepitas, tomatoes, and cotija cheese. "If they don't have the Fully Dressed Guac in heaven, I don't want to go," one reviewer said on Google Maps. One of these mixed with an El Súper Clásico margarita makes for a perfect pre-flight meal.
Chicago O'Hare International Airport, 10000 W O'Hare Ave, Chicago, IL 60666
6. Mister Oso at Denver International Airport in Denver
It's no surprise that the largest airport in America has some great food options. And at Denver International Airport there's none better than Mister Oso. This Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant created by executive chef Blake Edmunds has two locations in Denver, one in Boulder, and a fourth located in the C gate concourse near Gate C54 at the airport.
Tacos are what Mister Oso is most known for, but both the Michelin Guide and amateur reviewers agree that it's worth branching out and trying other items on the inventive Latin American-inspired menu. Dishes such as the coconut rice, refried beans, or crispy potatoes offer a variety of vegetarian options with plenty of flavor.
But Mister Oso is also a no-brainer if you are craving tacos, with favorites like the slow-cooked short rib tacos or chicken tinga tacos with fresh cabbage, chipotle salsa, and crema. "This ranks as one of my best airport dining experiences," one five-star reviewer says on Google Maps, adding, "Food was delicious, fast, and fresh."
(303) 342-6623
Denver International Airport, 8500 Peña Blvd, Denver, CO 80249
7. Mustards Bar & Grill at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco
While not old enough to be one of the most historic restaurants in California, award-winning chef Cindy Pawlcyn's Mustards Grill is a decadent classic American restaurant that has been serving some of the best sandwiches and wings you can find west of Oakland for over 40 years. Now there's Mustards Bar & Grill, a concept restaurant at San Francisco International Airport based on the original.
Mustards Bar & Grill will make you forget that you're in the airport. The fairly spacious restaurant is filled with large booths and comfortable two-seaters, mimicking the brick-and-mortar restaurant in Napa Valley. One incredulous reviewer on Google Maps was pleasantly surprised, asking, "Who gets restaurant quality food and service at an airport?" The answer, apparently, is lucky travelers near Gate 3 of International Terminal G at San Francisco International Airport.
Customers rave about the "to die for" Crazy Good Smoked Chicken Wings, tossed in a brown sugar spice mixture and served with barbecue and blue cheese dipping sauces. "They're the best wings we've ever had — no exaggeration," a reviewer on Google Maps said. Others shout out the sandwiches. "The standout for me was the Salmon BLT. Absolutely phenomenal. Perfectly cooked salmon, fresh toppings, and a great balance of flavors that felt both hearty and fresh. Not your typical airport sandwich — this was genuinely memorable," another reviewer on Google Maps said. If you have some extra time to kill before catching your flight, enjoy one of Mustards' retro root beer floats for dessert.
flysfo.com/passengers/shop-dine-relax/mustards-bar-grill
(650) 821-8936
San Francisco International Airport, 780 S Airport Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94128
8. Golden Krust at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
Golden Krust is a fast casual Jamaican restaurant that originated in New York and has more than 100 franchise locations across North America. But one of its newest locations at John F. Kennedy International Airport is getting high praise from customers on Google Maps and Yelp. People are huge fans of the steamy empanadas and jerk chicken wings that this airport eatery cooks up.
Located right next to baggage claim 7 in Terminal 8, this restaurant is the place to get your fill of quality Jamaican food after touching down in New York City. "Hands down the best airport food I've ever had," agrees one five-star reviewer on Google Maps.
Golden Krust's menu is expansive, and the airport location is no exception. "Patties are phenomenal," says one reviewer on Google Maps, adding, "real flavor, real spice, crispy flaky outside." These stuffed pockets are filled with your choice of ingredients – chicken, jerk chicken, vegetable, spinach, mild beef, or spicy beef. Some days, Golden Krust also runs a promotion where customers get a free patty after spending $25. And with high-quality oxtail on the menu, that's a pretty easy freebie to get.
(347) 466-2202
John F. Kennedy International Airport, 14 S Service Rd Bldg, Jamaica, NY 11430
9. One Flew South at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta
Atlanta might not be one of the first places to come to mind when you think of great sushi, but some of the best sushi in the state of Georgia can actually be found at the airport. One Flew South at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a creative sushi lounge and restaurant with an impressively varied menu. This elegant spot mixes Southern staples with Japanese influence for a delicious culinary experience.
The concourse E eatery is admittedly on the expensive side, but customers say it's well worth the price you pay. "All sad airport foods of the world should feel ashamed," said one happy customer on Yelp. "This is one of those places that makes you forget you're eating in an airport." Many of the online reviews also mention the exceptional service at One Flew South, which was recognized with a James Beard Award nomination in both 2014 and 2015.
Sushi at One Flew South is fresh and inventive, with specialties such as the Bagel Roll with smoked salmon, cream cheese, and everything bagel seasonings. The Cajun Roll has shrimp, crawfish salad, and cocktail sauce wrapped in a panko breading. Of course, One Flew South also has more traditional sushi such as sashimi, nigiri, and hand rolls. And because it's in the airport, you won't have to worry as much about mistakes you're making at a sushi restaurant.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 6000 N Terminal Pkwy Suite 4000, Atlanta, GA 30320
Methodology
To determine this list of some of the best airport restaurants around the United States, I searched for highly reviewed restaurants with elements that made them stand out among the masses. A thoughtful menu, a cozy interior, or exceptional service are the types of features that give customers a reprieve from the hectic halls of major airports.
The above restaurants all have something that stood out to me and other customers who gave them high marks on platforms such as Yelp or Google. Of course, most people are more likely to remember and review a negative experience they had at an airport, but these reviewers took the time to shout out a spot of greatness in the otherwise annoying experience of waiting for a flight.
I also used some of my own personal experience of dining at restaurants such as Native By Nyesha or Kelly's Roast Beef. Lastly, I researched how many airport restaurants, if any, were nominated for awards or recognitions from establishments such as the Michelin Guide, the James Beard Awards, and the Airport Experience Awards.