6 Sauces You Should Always Buy At Aldi, And 6 To Avoid

If you're looking for lower prices than the average grocery store and a no-fuss browsing experience, Aldi is the place to stop for many of your shopping list items. Over 90% of the products in Aldi are private label, according to an Aldi press release. Some of these products are phenomenal. Others, not so much. I've learned that there are some coffees to buy at Aldi and others to avoid, for instance, and I wanted to know the same about the store's selection of sauces. Although you'll certainly find big name brands as you mosey through Aldi's sauces and condiments aisles, the saucy offerings are mostly dominated by its private-label brand, Burman's. For sweet spreadables, you'll see a lot of Berryhill, another store brand. But neither of these names have a reputation like Hellman's and Texas Pete.

I'm no stranger to shelling out for sauces at my town's bougier retailers, but a list of ones worth buying at Aldi (and ones to avoid) would be invaluable in this time of increasingly pricey groceries. I set out to determine which ones deserved the "Buy" label — namely, ones I would truly, sincerely, genuinely buy again. To be honest, I was a little disappointed in the results, while at the same time pleasantly surprised: It was a perfect 50-50 split.