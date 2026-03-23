5 Aldi Coffees To Buy And 3 To Avoid

Aldi has more than earned its reputation as the cheapest grocery store in America on average. Its distinctive setup includes such cost-saving features as quarter deposit-shopping carts, no music playing throughout the stores, and a selection of products composed primarily of Aldi-exclusive brands. In the coffee aisle, Barissimo is one of the private-label names you will find on a fairly wide array of blends and single-origin roasts, each priced more or less competitively at around $7 to $8 for a 12-ounce bag.

In my long history as a coffee consumer, I've drunk it all: the good, the bad, and the ugly. With food and coffee prices being so high right now, I'd love it if something good could be found at Aldi. By "good" I mean balanced in flavor with none of the harsh, bitter notes and regrettable aftertastes that budget coffees tend to produce. To test which of Aldi's Barissimo ground coffees are worth buying and which should be avoided, I selected eight of them — some blends, some of single origin — and brewed a cup of each in my Ninja Coffee Maker. I tasted them black, as I always do. With no creamer or sweetener to hide behind, five contenders merited buying, while three got slapped with the "Avoid" label — not a bad track record, Aldi.