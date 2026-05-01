5 Delicious Ways To Use Up Extra Mole
If you love to cook authentic Mexican food at home, there may be times when you accidentally prepare excess condiments and sauces that are too delicious to throw away. Considering mole is the national dish of Mexico, you may find yourself with an extra container of this complex, richly-flavored sauce from time to time and wish to put it to good use in subsequent meals and snacks. Once you make your own homemade batch of authentic Mexican mole, enjoying this savory sauce in different dishes is both easy and rewarding.
Mole, which translates to sauce (or mōlli) in Nahuatl, the language of the indigenous Nahua people in Mexico, has existed for hundreds of years. While there are many variations of mole, including poblano mole made with dark chocolate and chilies, or green mole, which includes extras like jalapeños and herbs, most moles consist of a standard base of ingredients. Among these primary ingredients are nuts and seeds, dried chilies, warming spices, and often fresh or dried fruit. This combination of ingredients is then crushed and blended with water or stock into a thick and lush sauce.
Most homemade recipes for mole are used to make savory dishes, such as slow cooker chicken mole and enmoladas or tortillas dipped in mole and filled with various extras like beans and cheese. However, you can also use mole sauce to prepare a last-minute assortment of easy-to-assemble meals. Here are the five most useful ways to use up leftover mole.
Enchiladas
If you're looking for a straightforward weeknight dinner that's tasty and easy to assemble, use leftover mole to make enchiladas. Unlike enmoladas, which involve drenching each tortilla in mole sauce before filling, enchiladas take less time to prepare. Start by filling your tortillas of choice with one of many versatile fillings. Common options include cooked ground beef, chicken, or turkey. You can also use canned beans for a more affordable option. Or, if your goals involve saving time or trying something different, consider using pre-shredded rotisserie chicken or making delicious enchiladas with an unexpected filling, such as sweet potatoes or roasted vegetables. Just make sure to season your veggies with chili powder, cumin, and smoked paprika for a more complementary taste.
Once your tortillas are filled and ready to bake, simply spoon or pour your leftover mole sauce right on top of your enchiladas. Then, if you desire, add a thin layer of Mexican cheese like shredded Oaxaca or crumbled cotija. From here, all you need to do is bake these rolled delights in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 20 minutes. Lastly, at mealtime, feel free to serve your enchiladas with more mole sauce for an extra-rich bite.
Tacos
Another resourceful way to use leftover mole sauce is to spruce up your next round of tacos. Fortunately, tacos don't have to be complicated, and mole is the perfect way to give simple tortillas filled with meat, beans, and cheese, a more flavorful edge. All you need to do is add your choice of filling, plus a few spoons of mole to each tortilla before heating these simple foods in your microwave, oven, or air fryer.
Alternatively, if you have some extra time to make a more impactful meal, try swapping out the salsa in your next batch of baked crispy beef tacos and combining cooked ground beef with golden raisins and leftover mole. This way, each taco is baked with mole-infused meat and melted cheese. You can also use ground chicken or turkey for a different variation. Since tacos with mole are easy to put together, focus on dressing them with all the right toppings. The best way to complement rich mole sauce is to include extras that balance its smoky, complex flavor. Complementary taco toppings include chopped red or white onion, crumbled queso fresco, and fresh cilantro.
Chilaquiles
For a simple, shareable snack you're sure to enjoy, you can also use extra mole to make flavorful chilaquiles. Just make sure to follow the best tips for making next-level chilaquiles for prime results. Besides frying day-old, thick-cut corn tortillas in some oil over your stove, add your leftover mole directly to these pan-fried chips just before serving. Take extra care to ensure each chip is evenly coated before topping this simple snack with all your favorite extras.
Conversely, if you don't have the time to fry hand-cut tortillas over your stove, you can also prepare a makeshift version with store-bought tortilla chips. Just make sure to use thick-cut chips to keep this dish from turning soggy. Fortunately, preparing chilaquiles with store-bought tortilla chips is straightforward. All you need to do is heat your leftover mole in a skillet over your stove. Once warm and bubbly, add your tortilla chips along with some shredded Mexican cheese. When the cheese melts, transfer these saucy chips to a plate and serve with a variety of extras.
Next to using crumbled queso fresco or cotija, balance the rich flavor of your mole-drenched chips. Creamy toppings such as cubed avocado, sour cream, or a few spoonfuls of refried beans will do the trick. Besides cilantro, you can also use sliced green cabbage and fresh lime juice for a crunchy, refreshing twist.
Eggs
Speaking of chilaquiles, a great way to transform this meal or snack into a savory breakfast is to add a few fried eggs on the side when serving. You can also include some roasted breakfast potatoes to soak up any extra sauce. However, besides transforming your next plate of chilaquiles into a savory breakfast dish, there are other tasty ways to enjoy leftover mole with eggs. For example, top a hot plate of scrambled eggs and toast with leftover mole, avocado, and shredded cheese. You can even add a few spoonfuls of mole to a hearty omelet made with chorizo, red peppers, and spinach.
If you have the time and want to use your extra mole sauce to make a crowd-pleasing breakfast, you can transform a simple egg bake into a Mexican breakfast casserole. Line a casserole dish with layers of frozen hash browns or halved corn tortillas, followed by cooked breakfast sausage or chorizo mixed with leftover mole, canned black beans, and Mexican cheese. From here, simply add a bunch of whisked raw eggs and bake.
You can also upgrade international dishes like shakshuka with extra mole sauce. While traditionally, this North African dish is a one-pan meal comprised of stewed tomatoes and poached eggs, you can easily put a twist on this comforting dish with mole and other Mexican-inspired ingredients, such as canned beans, warming spices, and melty cheese.
Vegetables
For a more versatile way to incorporate mole into more everyday meals, enjoy it with your favorite veggies. For starters, make a fresh Mexican chopped salad with romaine, corn, beans, and diced onions and peppers. From here, add a spoonful of mole sauce along with a few other ingredients like sour cream or Greek yogurt and lime juice for a tasty salad dressing alternative. Or, for a more pourable dressing, mix your leftover mole with olive oil and apple cider vinegar.
You can also use leftover mole to enhance your favorite snack dips. Add a spoonful of mole to homemade or store-bought black bean dip for a smoky upgrade. Or, add some to your next bowl of guacamole or sour cream-based dips for a touch of extra flavor. These upgraded dips and spreads are a tasty way to enjoy raw sliced veggies like carrots and bell peppers.
On the other hand, if you're looking to make a flavorful, dinner-friendly side dish, marry leftover mole to roasted vegetables. Choose a veggie assortment that highlights different textures and flavors. For example, cauliflower and squash work well together, as cauliflower has a firm bite while squash has a creamy, slightly sweet taste. Start by using cornstarch to make extra-crispy roasted vegetables and then mix them with your leftover mole sauce before serving. You can also roast your veggies in a small amount of mole for more flavor, and serve the rest with a dipping sauce at mealtime.