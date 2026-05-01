5 Delicious Ways To Use Up Extra Mole

If you love to cook authentic Mexican food at home, there may be times when you accidentally prepare excess condiments and sauces that are too delicious to throw away. Considering mole is the national dish of Mexico, you may find yourself with an extra container of this complex, richly-flavored sauce from time to time and wish to put it to good use in subsequent meals and snacks. Once you make your own homemade batch of authentic Mexican mole, enjoying this savory sauce in different dishes is both easy and rewarding.

Mole, which translates to sauce (or mōlli) in Nahuatl, the language of the indigenous Nahua people in Mexico, has existed for hundreds of years. While there are many variations of mole, including poblano mole made with dark chocolate and chilies, or green mole, which includes extras like jalapeños and herbs, most moles consist of a standard base of ingredients. Among these primary ingredients are nuts and seeds, dried chilies, warming spices, and often fresh or dried fruit. This combination of ingredients is then crushed and blended with water or stock into a thick and lush sauce.

Most homemade recipes for mole are used to make savory dishes, such as slow cooker chicken mole and enmoladas or tortillas dipped in mole and filled with various extras like beans and cheese. However, you can also use mole sauce to prepare a last-minute assortment of easy-to-assemble meals. Here are the five most useful ways to use up leftover mole.