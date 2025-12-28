Give Chicken A Break – Make Delicious, Affordable Enchiladas With This Unexpected Filling

Mac and cheese may be everyone's favorite comfort food, but when it comes to well-rounded one-pan meals that are just as comforting and twice as flavorful, enchiladas take the crown. Once you circumnavigate the common mistakes in making enchiladas, they come together fairly easily. Well-seasoned proteins and veggies nestled inside corn tortillas bake to bubbly, tender perfection draped in zesty enchilada sauce and melty shredded cheese. Plus, if you dread shredding chicken breast for dishes like these, you can skip that step and make your enchiladas vegetarian by swapping in sweet potatoes.

This may be an unexpected sub for protein, especially in a savory dish, but if sweet potatoes make a deliciously elevated topping for reinvented shepherd's pie, they can certainly make a batch of hearty, savory, and filling enchiladas. The trick is to season them properly so their signature sweetness becomes a nuanced background note rather than the main flavor. You can do this by tossing cubed sweet potatoes in chili-infused olive oil, garlic powder, and paprika before roasting them off, or by steaming some cubes and mashing them together with roasted garlic and seared chilis, along with a soft cheese like queso fresco or cream cheese.

Whether you choose to roast or steam your sweet potatoes depends on the texture you're going for. Roasted cubes offer a little bit of dense crunch, while steamed mash offers a softer, velvety bite. However, both will become relatively soft as they bake, since enchiladas are traditionally supposed to be uniformly fork-tender.