What's The Average Lifespan Of A Refrigerator?

A reliable fridge takes up a decent amount of space in your kitchen, but it doesn't take up space in your mind. It runs, keeps food cold, maybe makes ice, and that's that. When your fridge starts giving you trouble, however, it becomes all you can think about. Refrigerators can be expensive, and when yours stops running the way it once did, it might be hard to decide whether it makes more sense to replace it or repair it. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, refrigerators typically last for 12 years. This is pretty on par with the average lifespan of other major kitchen appliances — wall ovens last for 10 to 15 years, as do cooktops.

There are several factors that play a role in how long you can expect your refrigerator to last. Keeping the coils at the back of your fridge clean can help it hold up over time. Twice a year, pull your fridge out (it's a pain, we know) and vacuum the coils to keep them dust-free. When the coils are dirty, your fridge doesn't run as efficiently, so keeping them clean can help it last longer. Simply cleaning out your fridge regularly can also help lengthen its lifespan. When your fridge is uber-loaded with stuff, airflow can be negatively impacted, which can strain your fridge's compressor. Toss leftovers and expired food once a week to keep the air flowing through your fridge.