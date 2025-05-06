How Much Does It Actually Cost To Get A New Fridge Installed?
Your refrigerator is arguably the most important appliance in your kitchen, and when it's time for a new one, understanding the installation costs is quite important to ensure that you stay within budget. According to Fixr, the national average installation cost of a new refrigerator is between $1,000 and $3,000. Some fridge installation costs can reach as high as $15,000, but that's typically a complex installation for a built-in fridge requiring several contractors. On the lower end, you can spend as little as $250 for delivery and moving fees.
Overall, your installation cost will depend on several factors, ranging from the features your fridge has to what you plan to do with the old one. Knowing what all those factors are can help you avoid making common mistakes when buying and installing a new refrigerator.
Fridge installation factors to be aware of
Whether replacing a broken fridge or upgrading to a better one, there are several variables that can add to the overall cost. This typically includes services like delivery, water line installation, wall and cabinet installation for built-in appliances, and what floor the fridge is on. If you purchase a fridge with a water and ice dispenser, for instance, that feature will require a water line to work. This means contracting a professional plumber, which can cost approximately $75 to $150 per hour. Fortunately, installing a water line only takes about two hours .
If you need to move your refrigerator from one floor to another, you should expect to pay between $100 and $300, according to Angi. Notably, some companies charge by the hour and the number of crew needed, while others charge based on the weight of the fridge ($1 per pound), which doesn't include the tip. Depending on where you buy the appliance, some retailers will include this service.
Opting for a built-in fridge is the most expensive installation. According to HomeServe, you can expect to spend between $5,000 and $15,000 for this type of kitchen remodel. A professional carpenter, which can cost $75 to $125 per hour, is required to build a wall and/or cabinets around the appliance. Moreover, custom panels as well as new electrical and water lines might be required, adding to the total cost.
Lastly, removing your old refrigerator can come with its own cost of around $50 to $150. However, donating your refrigerator to charities like Habitat for Humanity is an easy way to avoid this expenditure, and most charities offer free pickup. Just be sure to clean your fridge before donating it.