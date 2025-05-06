How Much Does It Actually Cost To Get A New Fridge Installed?

Whether replacing a broken fridge or upgrading to a better one, there are several variables that can add to the overall cost. This typically includes services like delivery, water line installation, wall and cabinet installation for built-in appliances, and what floor the fridge is on. If you purchase a fridge with a water and ice dispenser, for instance, that feature will require a water line to work. This means contracting a professional plumber, which can cost approximately $75 to $150 per hour. Fortunately, installing a water line only takes about two hours .

If you need to move your refrigerator from one floor to another, you should expect to pay between $100 and $300, according to Angi. Notably, some companies charge by the hour and the number of crew needed, while others charge based on the weight of the fridge ($1 per pound), which doesn't include the tip. Depending on where you buy the appliance, some retailers will include this service.

Opting for a built-in fridge is the most expensive installation. According to HomeServe, you can expect to spend between $5,000 and $15,000 for this type of kitchen remodel. A professional carpenter, which can cost $75 to $125 per hour, is required to build a wall and/or cabinets around the appliance. Moreover, custom panels as well as new electrical and water lines might be required, adding to the total cost.

Lastly, removing your old refrigerator can come with its own cost of around $50 to $150. However, donating your refrigerator to charities like Habitat for Humanity is an easy way to avoid this expenditure, and most charities offer free pickup. Just be sure to clean your fridge before donating it.