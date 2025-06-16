4 Ways To Snag A Fridge For Free

Appliances aren't cheap. Maybe there are signs that it's time to replace the fridge and you need a quick backup, or you're looking to add a spare fridge in the basement or garage for extra cold storage — either way, spending money on a brand new appliance doesn't always make sense. (If you do plan to buy new appliances, check out Costco for the best deals.) Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can score a working refrigerator absolutely free.

Before you scour the internet or local thrift shops, start with your utility company, though the refrigerator might not be entirely free. Utility companies sometimes have programs based on your household income that could help you qualify for low- or no-cost appliances. If your desire to obtain a free fridge isn't necessarily income-based, there are other avenues — like forums and nonprofits — that can land you a free appliance. Just make sure to ask the right questions before agreeing to take it home: how old it is, whether it works properly, and whether it's ever needed repairs are good questions to ask.