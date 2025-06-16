4 Ways To Snag A Fridge For Free
Appliances aren't cheap. Maybe there are signs that it's time to replace the fridge and you need a quick backup, or you're looking to add a spare fridge in the basement or garage for extra cold storage — either way, spending money on a brand new appliance doesn't always make sense. (If you do plan to buy new appliances, check out Costco for the best deals.) Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can score a working refrigerator absolutely free.
Before you scour the internet or local thrift shops, start with your utility company, though the refrigerator might not be entirely free. Utility companies sometimes have programs based on your household income that could help you qualify for low- or no-cost appliances. If your desire to obtain a free fridge isn't necessarily income-based, there are other avenues — like forums and nonprofits — that can land you a free appliance. Just make sure to ask the right questions before agreeing to take it home: how old it is, whether it works properly, and whether it's ever needed repairs are good questions to ask.
Online marketplaces
There's a reason Facebook Marketplace is so popular; it's a great tool for finding budget-friendly household items. And if you look hard enough, there are usually people giving things away for next to nothing. Sometimes, people who are moving simply don't want to pay to transport a large object, so search for free refrigerators through avenues like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. As a safety measure, never divulge your personal information over the internet, and bring a friend to the pick-up spot if possible.
Websites like FreeCycle and OfferUp can also be great spots to get a free fridge; the former is especially geared toward no-cost items. The same safety rules apply, and always be wary of scams if a deal seems too good to be true.
Local churches
People often donate items to local churches; the churches then give things away for free. Clothes and household items — such as lamps, rugs, and refrigerators — are commonly donated. Every church has a different process, with some collecting direct item donations while others can help connect people with programs offering free items or assistance. Contact your local church for more information on their programs. Keep in mind that churches might generally hope to assist or give away free items to those in need rather than those just hoping to snag a deal.
Nonprofit organizations
Stop into your local Habitat for Humanity or Salvation Army; while the items are not usually free, they're much less expensive than what you'd buy at a regular retail store. These nonprofit organizations are essentially large thrift shops where people can donate used items like appliances. The appliances are then sold at low costs to shoppers.
You could also try contacting Furniture Bank, a nonprofit similar to a food bank but that offers free home goods to those in need. While the organization mostly focuses on furniture, it could be worth contacting them to see if they have any refrigerators available.
Friends and neighbors
Don't be afraid to ask your friends and neighbors. Writing in local town or citywide Facebook groups (different than searching Facebook Marketplace) or reaching out to those in your area are both great ways to potentially get a free refrigerator. Perhaps someone is looking to remodel their kitchen or is moving out and doesn't want to transport that fridge they've been keeping in the garage. If you offer to pick up the appliance, you might be even more likely to get it for free. If you have time to look around and some room to be picky, make sure you avoid getting the wrong fridge with a layout that doesn't work for the way you cook.