For Burgers That Are Unbelievably Flavorful, Use This Science-Backed Temperature Tip

Provided it doesn't end with a water bath, you can use the burger recipe of your choice to achieve the Maillard reaction. Whether you season 'em with little more than salt and pepper, or you prefer to give your burgers an umami boost with something like fish sauce, you'll want to pat your patties dry before you even think about sizzling. Moisture, you see, creates steam, and steam stymies the Maillard reaction. So you'll want to use paper towels to wick away as much as you can before cooking. Although it has every appearance of moisture, a bit of oil in the pan is fine and even good for conducting heat to help the Maillard reaction along.

Now, most stovetop burner temperature controls offer little more detail than "high," "medium," and "low," with the obvious gradations in between. Medium-high heat is ideal for inch-thick burgers, and, as luck would have it, that will typically clock in at around 400-450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is solidly over your Maillard minimum. And this is where that patience comes in. You need to leave the meat on the heat long enough to actually let the Maillard reaction, you know, react. Let those patties sizzle for at least three minutes on the first side before you even peek underneath. Once you do lift an edge to look for browning, you might even want to give it another minute before you turn. Just like resisting the urge to overflip will keep your burgers intact, so, too, will it let that Maillard reaction do a lot of the perfect-burger-making work for you.