Patience Is Key To Keeping Your Burger Patties Intact

We've all been there: standing at the grill, with a group of eager guests waiting for you to finish cooking off delicious burgers. You place each well-seasoned patty on the grill, seeing the flame satisfyingly flare up to begin cooking what's about to be a delicious meal. Feeling impatient, you try to flip the burgers as soon as the grill-facing side begins to brown, only to have the patties crumble, making a mess on your grill grate and your spatula.

Thankfully, all it takes is a little bit of time to stop your burger patties from falling apart. It turns out that patience is key when it comes to making burgers that hold their shape throughout the grilling process. Giving your burgers a minute or two to brown isn't enough to stop ground beef from sticking to a hot grill. Waiting four to five minutes for the meat to develop a crust lessens the likelihood that you'll end up with a broken-meat mess on your grill during the flipping process. You may also notice juices pooling on the top of your patties around this time mark — a little visual cue that it may be time to turn them.

Once you've waited at least four minutes and made the initial flip, try to let the burger finish cooking to your preferred doneness level without a second flip. The less you move the patties on the grill, the more likely they are to stay intact.