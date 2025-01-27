Give Burgers An Umami Boost With One Flavor Packed Sauce

The rich, juicy flavors in a hamburger are what make it one of the most classic comfort foods of all time. While you can elevate this dish by adding a simple slice of American cheese or smearing ketchup and mayonnaise onto the bun, elevating the real star of the show, the burger patty, is what can truly take this meal to the next level. The next time you want to give burgers an umami boost, reach for a flavor-packed condiment known as fish sauce.

For those unfamiliar with this addition, don't be put off by the name. While this condiment might be called fish sauce, it doesn't have an overtly fishy flavor, but an exceptionally layered umami one. It's sweet, savory, and salty all at the same time — a vortex of impossibly good flavors. Made of small fermented fish, which is also the secret ingredient behind Worcestershire sauce, fish sauce's powerful taste is what makes it a staple in Asian cooking, and why you should consider adding it to the pantry alongside other power players like salt and pepper. For burgers especially, fish sauce enhances the meaty flavors already present in the patty, much like salt, making a once basic lunch start to burst with flavor. Because this stuff is so powerfully concentrated, you'll only need a few teaspoons to notice the effects. Just mix the fish sauce in with your ground beef and seasonings and cook your burgers as normal. The simple addition will make a world of difference.