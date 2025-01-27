Give Burgers An Umami Boost With One Flavor Packed Sauce
The rich, juicy flavors in a hamburger are what make it one of the most classic comfort foods of all time. While you can elevate this dish by adding a simple slice of American cheese or smearing ketchup and mayonnaise onto the bun, elevating the real star of the show, the burger patty, is what can truly take this meal to the next level. The next time you want to give burgers an umami boost, reach for a flavor-packed condiment known as fish sauce.
For those unfamiliar with this addition, don't be put off by the name. While this condiment might be called fish sauce, it doesn't have an overtly fishy flavor, but an exceptionally layered umami one. It's sweet, savory, and salty all at the same time — a vortex of impossibly good flavors. Made of small fermented fish, which is also the secret ingredient behind Worcestershire sauce, fish sauce's powerful taste is what makes it a staple in Asian cooking, and why you should consider adding it to the pantry alongside other power players like salt and pepper. For burgers especially, fish sauce enhances the meaty flavors already present in the patty, much like salt, making a once basic lunch start to burst with flavor. Because this stuff is so powerfully concentrated, you'll only need a few teaspoons to notice the effects. Just mix the fish sauce in with your ground beef and seasonings and cook your burgers as normal. The simple addition will make a world of difference.
Buying the best fish sauce for burgers
This highly concentrated sauce is extremely powerful, so a few dashes should go a long way. Still, if two teaspoons aren't enough for a batch of burgers, you can always experiment by adding more the next time you cook. The more you use fish sauce, you more you'll start to understand its complex flavors, and just how much of it you really want in your dishes. Even if you don't anticipate using the condiment within the month, fish sauce can stay good for years if stored properly, so you don't have to worry. What really matters is what kind you buy.
There are hundreds of different brands of fish sauce out there. From generic grocery stores to Asian markets, there is no shortage of fish sauce options to choose from. While there are many different recipes for this versatile staple, the two most important ingredients to look for are the basic building blocks of this condiment which are fish and salt. As long as the bottle you pick has those essential elements, and is sold in a glass bottle instead of plastic, they should pair beautifully with your burgers. From there, mix into a complex salad dressing or soup, savory stir-fry, or marinade. The options are truly endless.