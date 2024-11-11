The Delicious Reason To Switch To Double-Patty Smash Burgers

Making this happen may be double the fun, but it's not twice the work. All you need are a pair of patties around 2 ounces each, preferably higher on the fat ratio. Somewhere between 20 to 25 percent will yield the most flavorful results, and be more likely to quickly crispify.

Set them both patties down on your hot cooking surface with a bit of space in between (as smashing will spread them out) — but refrain from greasing the griddle, since the slickness will interfere with that critical crust development. Contrary to other types of cooking, you're actually hoping for the burgers to stick here, which is what creates crispness. Then comes the really fun part — smashing. There are a number of tools that will work here; a burger press like this cast iron Cuisinart Smashed Burger Press is designed for the job, but a wide spatula or even a plate can get it done.

If you're seasoning, now's the time for salt, pepper, or your preference of additions, and then you can do the flip. You should have to scrape a bit to remove your meat from the surface, but that's a good sign. When you're ready, add the cheese to the top of one burger, then place the other patty on top and voila — a double decker, crusty and gooey, super savory stack fit for your best burger bun. There are mistakes everyone makes with ground beef, but trust us — this isn't one of them.