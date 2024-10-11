Burgers Are Even Better In Your Cast Iron

While the temptation may be strong to fire up the backyard grill when cooking burgers at home, we implore you to resist! There is a better way. Get back into the kitchen, break out your cast iron, and prepare to enjoy the juiciest, most flavorful burgers you've ever created.

Cast iron pans have been used for thousands of years and for good reason. More than any other material, cast iron excels at heating up slowly and evenly and is better able to retain heat even after the source is removed. From burgers to steaks, to frying eggs and sauteeing veggies, cast iron pans are highly versatile and remain an ideal tool for all kinds of cooking needs. In addition, a well-seasoned cast iron pan will last a lifetime. You'll even be able to pass it down to your children, and they'll pass it down to their children, and so on.