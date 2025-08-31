What To Know About Golden Corral Steak, Including How To Get It Cooked To Order

Few things scream American comfort food as loudly as Golden Corral Buffett and Grill. A widely popular chain in America, with 400 locations spread across more than 300 cities all around the country, the restaurant is known for its huge array of buffet items. But what about the "grill" part? That would be nodding to one of the chain's most popular items of all, the Signature Sirloin Steak. This grilled beauty has earned the praise of customers over the years, with many taking to social media to declare their love for it. And why shouldn't it? This one comes straight off of the grill rather than from under the buffet heat lamps, and, best of all, it's cooked to order per person.

Golden Corral serves USDA sirloin steak at all of its locations. But you can only get it as part of the dinner menu, which starts at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and after 11 a.m. on Sundays. Just waltz on up to the grill top (usually near the hot foods section) and let the station cook know how you'd like it done. Sure, getting the steak customized means waiting a tad longer for your food than you would sticking solely with the buffet, but the bonus of getting your steak cooked the right temperature may be well worth it. It also means that you can have a steak made to go as part of Golden Corral's "weigh and pay" takeout option.