What To Know About Golden Corral Steak, Including How To Get It Cooked To Order
Few things scream American comfort food as loudly as Golden Corral Buffett and Grill. A widely popular chain in America, with 400 locations spread across more than 300 cities all around the country, the restaurant is known for its huge array of buffet items. But what about the "grill" part? That would be nodding to one of the chain's most popular items of all, the Signature Sirloin Steak. This grilled beauty has earned the praise of customers over the years, with many taking to social media to declare their love for it. And why shouldn't it? This one comes straight off of the grill rather than from under the buffet heat lamps, and, best of all, it's cooked to order per person.
Golden Corral serves USDA sirloin steak at all of its locations. But you can only get it as part of the dinner menu, which starts at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and after 11 a.m. on Sundays. Just waltz on up to the grill top (usually near the hot foods section) and let the station cook know how you'd like it done. Sure, getting the steak customized means waiting a tad longer for your food than you would sticking solely with the buffet, but the bonus of getting your steak cooked the right temperature may be well worth it. It also means that you can have a steak made to go as part of Golden Corral's "weigh and pay" takeout option.
How Golden Corral makes its Signature Sirloin Steak
So, just how good is Golden Corral's steak? Since it's cooked to order, you're in control (at least mostly) here. But that doesn't mean you'll get to stand there and ask for extreme customization like specific seasonings or marinades (and who has time for that — this is still a buffet place!). Instead, being made to order means GC allows you to choose between three standard cooking temps: medium rare, medium, and medium-well. You also get to decide how big of a cut you want, which, needless to say, is levels above most other buffets much less many restaurants. The starting portions are between 3 and 5 ounces , but online ordering menus also show 8-ounce, 10-ounce, and even 12-ounce steaks available.
As for how it's actually grilled, the process isn't anything out of the ordinary. Each cut of sirloin gets lightly seasoned with salt and paper, plus some butter, and according to some customers, a little bit of garlic. Maybe it's just those restaurant steak cooking methods tricking our taste buds, but either way, Golden Corral's version has been consistently lauded by customers — including one who declared on Reddit that it was the best steak they'd ever had.
Can you get anything else cooked to order at Golden Corral?
Steak's not your thing, but still interested in experiencing Golden Corral's grill? Unfortunately, the Signature Sirloin is the only continuous made-to-order staple served from the GC grill-top, but the chain has been known to occasionally feature other items. Some locations also have a "build your own burger bar" featuring fire-grilled steakburgers with an assortment of toppings available. You can also order your own whole pizzas (either cheese or pepperoni) for pickup at any location.
Of course, the whole point of a buffet in the first place is to be able to customize your meal. From fried chicken to pot roast and veggie options, there are a lot of alternatives to the sirloin up for grabs (even if you may want to steer clear of some of those buffet items). So, while you may not be able to get every item made exactly how you like it, Golden Corral's still a great option for those who like to have more control when dining out — especially if you want to enjoy a surprisingly good steak.