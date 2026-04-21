Avoid This Buffet Habit That Makes Other Diners Instantly Lose Their Appetite

Buffets — love 'em or hate 'em — are a great way to fill your stomach and feed your family with a wide range of food in an inexpensive way. Though cities like Las Vegas have recently welcomed in a slew of high-priced, over-the-top, luxury buffets filled with steaks, seafood, and caviar, for the most part the traditional buffet is still an affordable, family-friendly experience.

In spite of those cost benefits, buffets can be dicey when it comes to hygiene. Even with those sneeze guards, there are a lot of hygiene concerns that might make you think twice about paying for the standard buffet experience. Utensils get mixed up, plates get reused (which can cause cross contamination), and food sits out in the open for hours. While there are plenty of buffet etiquette rules out there — from cutting in line to double dipping to ignoring serving utensils — by far, the worst buffet etiquette violation in our opinion is allowing children to serve themselves.

By no means is this an indictment on bringing your children to a buffet, because that's the beauty of the buffet itself. Restaurants like Golden Corral (the struggling chain did make a huge comeback), Cici's Pizza, and Sizzler have a little something for everyone — which might allow the parents to get more adventurous while the kids stick to chicken fingers, fries, and pizza. The problem is when our beloved children frolic through the buffet line without supervision. That's when all sorts of buffet hijinks can negatively affect everyone else's experience.