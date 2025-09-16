The Necessary First Step At A Buffet That You Should Do Before You Even Grab A Plate

Buffets are a hit for a reason: they're cost-effective, offer a ton of variety, and allow you to keep eating until you're fully satisfied. Whether you're walking into a wedding reception with pristine sterling silver buffet servers, eyeing up the food on the super-long table at a work event, or are headed to a new buffet-style restaurant for the first time, having a ton of food options can be overwhelming. Buffets give you the chance to sample a lot of flavors, and understanding how to do it right — and safely — can help you make the most of your experience. Campbell Mitchell, the founder of food quality and sustainability company Quest4Food, talked exclusively with Chowhound about the best way to approach a buffet-style dining experience.

Mitchell recommends taking some time to fully scope out the scene before you even pick up your plate and take your spot in the buffet line. "Observe food conditions, see what's fresh, and watch how the staff maintain the station," he recommends. "This sets you up to make informed choices and avoid items that look like they've been sitting too long." While most buffet foods are generally safe, there are buffet items you typically want to steer clear of, including crab legs, fondue, and dishes loaded with mayonnaise. Fried foods are also one of the worst buffet options, as their flavors start to go off after sitting a while.