8 Energy Drinks Controversies We'll Never Forget

Are energy drinks safe? According to brands like Monster and Red Bull, they're safe for healthy adults who consume them in moderation. But scientific studies, such as one from 2023 in Nutrients, are less optimistic, pointing out the effects that long-term consumption of high amounts of caffeine can have on the heart and other body systems. The amount of caffeine in an energy drink often ranges from 80 milligrams in a can of Red Bull to the energy drink with the absolute most caffeine, Wired X344, with 344 milligrams.

This caffeine content is often a source of controversy. Most recently, Alani Nu was named in a wrongful death lawsuit after 17-year-old Larissa Rodriguez passed away from heart failure. The family claimed that her death was brought on by her frequent consumption of Alani Nu energy drinks, which have 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, and also claimed that the brand unethically markets to kids and teens.

However, caffeine content isn't the only reason energy drink brands have faced controversy over the years. Many have gone to court over things like false advertising, containing harmful ingredients, and even invasion of privacy. Keep reading as we look back at the energy drink controversies we're not going to forget any time soon.