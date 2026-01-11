7 Discontinued Monster Energy Flavors We're Probably Never Getting Back
Since 2002, Monster Energy drinks have taken the world by storm. They have appeared as consumable items in video games and have branded sponsorships with the UFC and NASCAR. The brand has a wide reach in popular culture, and it has generated more than $7 billion in revenue annually since 2023. While that number is impressive, Monster Energy didn't get to where it is on just its base flavor alone — it has catered to a wide variety of flavor profiles by releasing over 100 different flavors and varieties since its conception.
You won't find all 100 flavors for sale anymore, however. Monster Energy releases some as limited time events, and it has discontinued flavors that weren't performing well. This is a common practice for beverage brands. Just take Mountain Dew, for example — there are many flavors that deserve to make a comeback, but may not be due to the fickle nature of retail. There could be a whole list of discontinued Monster Energy flavors that deserve to be brought back; this one merely looks at discontinued flavors that probably won't be.
There are many reasons a variety is permanently axed, like lack of interest or an expensive production process. The simple fact is that Monster Energy rarely re-releases a discontinued flavor.
1. Monster Dragon Tea Yerba Mate
One of the most popular caffeine sources in the world is tea. It makes sense that Monster would want to capitalize on the familiar flavors and presentation of the drink by putting out a line of Monster Energy Teas.
Yerba mate is a traditionally South American tea popular in places like Paraguay and Brazil, and it's most notable for its bitter, sometimes grassy flavor. It's not a shock this flavor from Monster under-performed to the point of being pulled from the rotation. While Monster Energy isn't necessarily known for its sweetness, it also isn't known for its bitterness. The actual tea — yerba mate — can come in a wide variety of flavors and profiles. However, Monster Energy Tea seems to have just been a bitter-flavored energy drink.
While there was a vocal minority that enjoyed this particular flavor, you're most likely expecting the profile of a sweet Southern style iced tea if you pick up a tea-flavored energy drink. Taking a sip of the surprisingly authentic tea flavor of Monster Dragon Tea Yerba Mate is leagues away from that sweet tea sensation. The disconnect between expectation and reality likely cost this beverage a few potential fans. It's unlikely to make a return for lack of popularity alone.
2. Monster Energy Heavy Metal
Monster Energy Heavy Metal was one of the earliest additions to Monster Energy's 'juice' lineup, and at the time of its release, was heavily criticized for its smell and flavor. Pair unfavorable reviews with the unique decision to sell Monster Energy Heavy Metal in enormous 32-ounce cans, and you'll understand why Monster Energy quickly and quietly discontinued this flavor.
Since Monster Energy Heavy Metal was discontinued we haven't seen hide nor hair of its return. It's for the longevity of its absence, if nothing else, that it is extremely unlikely we will ever see a re-release of this flavor. Never say never, though, because this particular flavor has gained a slight cult following with people coming out of the woodwork to praise its pleasant, lighter taste. Flavor profiles like guava and passionfruit have been bandied about; and there are even those who found the enormous can amusing rather than annoying. While it's still unlikely we'll ever see Monster Energy Heavy Metal again, there's no harm in hoping.
3. Monster Rehab Tea + Pink Lemonade
The Rehab Monster line of products appear to have been created specifically as a one-stop shop for curing a hangover. Each flavor in the Rehab branding boasts it's ability to revitalize, recharge, and renew. This particular family of products is packed full of electrolytes, vitamins, and caffeine while cutting back on carbonation. It's not the most unexpected hangover cure, to be sure, and that combination of hydration and energy is actually pretty decent at the job. The Rehab line lives up to it's brand name. If you're not a party person, the Rehab Monster line is just plum good at waking you up. Monster Energy has shaken up the Rehab line recently by removing one of the more popular flavors: Monster Rehab Tea + Pink Lemonade.
The decision to retire Monster Rehab Tea + Pink Lemonade may simply come down to the fact that the Rehab line already has two other lemonade flavors. Between the Tea + Lemonade flavor and the Strawberry Lemonade flavor, the niche that Pink Lemonade falls into is covered. Considering the supposed origins of pink lemonade have it referred to as strawberry lemonade, perhaps there is no reason to have both a pink and a strawberry version.
4. Monster Ultra Citron
Monster Energy has had a sugar free version of its base drink for a while. The brand decided to launch a whole line of sugar free Monster Energy drinks in 2015. Every variety in the Monster Ultra brand is a zero sugar drink. The first of the Ultra varieties was Monster Energy Ultra Citron.
Ultra Citron was a citrus-forward flavor with a hint of that sour, bitter bite that we love in our zesty fruits. Based on reviews, it was best enjoyed just a little chilled; too cold, and the artificial sweeteners were too prominent. Of course, you could still enjoy this drink at room temperature however that little bit of refrigeration sounds like it made this drink sing. You would think that a flavorful, chilled, sugar-free energy drink could last forever.
Ultra Citron was discontinued in the United States in 2019. With the plethora of other citrus Monster Energy flavors available, there's no need for it to make a return. After all, it's difficult to capture that citrus zip in a canned beverage. When a brand already has so many popular flavors working in its favor, there's no reason to re-release a discontinued one that was best enjoyed under specific conditions.
5. Monster Mule Ginger Brew
One of Monster Energy's biggest swings when it comes to flavor has to be the Monster Mule Ginger Brew. Ginger is a powerful flavor that is not quite to everyone's taste. It can be quite strong and overpowering if you're not used to it. With a coppery colored logo and lettering, the Monster Mule Ginger Brew was obviously meant to evoke the image of a Moscow Mule — a cocktail traditionally served in a copper mug. Its ginger- and lime-forward flavor was great for those who wanted a bit more bite in their energy drink.
Sadly, it appears that a 2019 flavor revamp didn't do the job, and Monster Mule was quietly discontinued around 2022. It was popular enough that fans reached out to Monster Energy asking for the flavor to be revived, but sadly, there are seemingly no plans for Mule to be re-released. It was a unique flavor amongst the wide array of energy drinks on the market, so its discontinuation is a real blow for those who aren't a fan of the same old, same old flavorings.
6. Monster Rehab Tea White Dragon Tea
Dragon fruit is one of the more recent ingredients du jour for food fanatics everywhere. It has exploded in popularity, thanks to its inclusion in cooking competitions and foodie TikToks. It is a unique-tasting fruit that is often described as a blend of kiwi, watermelon, and a little bit of pear, and the sweetness varies depending on the exact variety of the fruit. It's no surprise that Monster Energy wanted to capitalize on the popularity of this tropical treat. The brand even made the smart play of putting it in its Rehab line of products, considering that dragon fruit is a superfood.
The main reason for the Monster Rehab Tea White Dragon Tea getting discontinued might well be its lack of flavor. Dragon fruit is a difficult and delicate flavor profile to try and include in a drink. Unlike other tropical fruits like kiwi and pineapple the dragon fruit does not have a powerful flavor accompanied by an acidic punch. One review noted that this particular flavor tasted mostly like tea, and not much like dragon fruit at all. As such, the flavor floundered in a middle ground before being quietly discontinued — so quietly that there is no concrete data on exactly when this variety was pulled from shelves. Unlike the dragon tea line of Monster Energy, it seems the Monster Rehab Tea White Dragon Tea didn't make a splash, and no one even noticed it went away.
7. Juice Monster Papillon
In French, "papillon" means "butterfly," and the can for Juice Monster Papillon was plastered with butterfly imagery. What a butterfly has to do with a peach-flavored beverage, however, must be lost in translation. Regardless, this peach and tangerine-flavored Juice Monster garnered rave reviews. Peach has long been a popular flavor , and it seems that the addition of the tangerine helps even out the sweetness of the beverage.
The fact that this beverage got discontinued is a bit surprising. We could speculate for days over the exact reason for this flavor being pulled from the shelves — it could be to make room for the two other peach flavors that Monster Energy wanted to promote. Market saturation is something that major brands keep an eye on. Papillon is unlikely to make a comeback in the U.S., but it's worth nothing that it performed well enough in Japan that it is still available for purchase. While an overseas trip may be a bit excessive for a single can of Monster Energy, it may be comforting to know that Monster Energy didn't abandon this flavor altogether.