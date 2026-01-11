7 Discontinued Monster Energy Flavors We're Probably Never Getting Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since 2002, Monster Energy drinks have taken the world by storm. They have appeared as consumable items in video games and have branded sponsorships with the UFC and NASCAR. The brand has a wide reach in popular culture, and it has generated more than $7 billion in revenue annually since 2023. While that number is impressive, Monster Energy didn't get to where it is on just its base flavor alone — it has catered to a wide variety of flavor profiles by releasing over 100 different flavors and varieties since its conception.

You won't find all 100 flavors for sale anymore, however. Monster Energy releases some as limited time events, and it has discontinued flavors that weren't performing well. This is a common practice for beverage brands. Just take Mountain Dew, for example — there are many flavors that deserve to make a comeback, but may not be due to the fickle nature of retail. There could be a whole list of discontinued Monster Energy flavors that deserve to be brought back; this one merely looks at discontinued flavors that probably won't be.

There are many reasons a variety is permanently axed, like lack of interest or an expensive production process. The simple fact is that Monster Energy rarely re-releases a discontinued flavor.